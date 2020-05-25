Military Discounts & Freebies on Memorial Day 2020

Memorial Day is a time to recognize and remember all of those who have sacrificed their lives in order to serve our country and protect our freedoms and liberties. Although the holiday looks a little bit different this year due to closures from the COVID-19 pandemic, there are still plenty of restaurants offering specials and discounts for active military and veterans on Memorial Day.

To help honor those special heroes in your life, we’ve rounded up several offers available for active-duty military personnel their families on Monday, May 25. Many of the deals below are also extended to first responders and healthcare workers as well, in honor of those fighting against the coronvavirus. Check out the fantastic deals and offers below, courtesy of Offers.com and Military Benefits Info:

Restaurants

Bonefish Grill: Beginning Monday, May 25, a 10% military discount will be honored indefinitely to those who dine at Bonefish Grill.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.: Bubba Gump Shrimp is offering 10% off a meal for those who dine-in on Monday, May 25. The offer includes U.S. military members, veterans, nurses, doctors, first responders and healthcare workers.

Home Chef: Home Chef is offering 50% off the your purchase and 10% off subsequent purchases for active military heroes, doctors, nurses, hospital employees, first responders and teachers.

Hooters: Military personnel, healthcare workers and first responders will receive 20% off all food takeout orders “every day until further notice for their efforts in these times and at all times,” according to Offers.com. Customers can also add beer, wine and spirits to their order for curbside pickup.

Joe’s Crab Shack: Joe’s Crab Shack is honoring all who have served, whether active duty military, veterans, first responders, doctors or nurses. The restaurant is offering 10% off their meals on Monday for tables of four or less when dining in. Must present a service identification or military ID/badge in order to receive a discount.

Logan’s Roadhouse: Veterans and active military get a free American Roadhouse Meal with the purchase of an entrée, according to Offers.com. The free meals are available every Wednesday through Memorial Day from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at participating locations, and customers must spend $8.99 or more to be eligible.

McCormick & Schmick’s: McCormick & Schmick’s is offering U.S. military members, veterans, nurses, doctors and first responders 10% off the price of a meal when dining in on Monday, May 25. Applies to parties up to six, according to the site.

Old Country Buffet: the restaurant is honoring “all active duty, reserve or retired military personnel in uniform or with a valid ID” with a 15% daily military discount. In addition, Old Country Buffet offers special pricing on lunch, dinner and kids meals for up to three family members.

Outback Steakhouse: Outback is taking 10% off the entire check for military veterans, servicemen and women “all day, every day to celebrate all nurses, doctors, medical staff, police, firefighters and first responders.” The restaurant requires a valid medical, state or federal service ID to receive the offer.

Quiznos: From May 22 through May 25, current or former military members can enjoy a free 8-inch sub with the purchase of an 8-inch sub and two bottled drinks, according to Offers.com.

Retail Stores

Home Depot: According to Military Benefits, a 10% discount is offered in-store to ALL military veterans on Memorial Day and a year-round 10% discount is available at participating locations to active duty personnel, reservists, retired or disabled veterans.

Lowe’s: offers 10% off eligible purchases every day to active military personnel and veterans. Exclusions apply.

Sleep Number: Sleep Number is offering military families an extra $100 off all Sleep Number smart beds and adjustable bases with promo code until May 31.

In additional, Nike, Reebok, Adidas, Big Lots, and many more retailers offer military discounts throughout the month of May, on Memorial Day and all year long. Check out a few more services for military personnel here.

