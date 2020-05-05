Moe’s Southwest Grill Cinco de Mayo Menu & Specials 2020

Happy Cinco de Mayo 2020! The social distancing restrictions in place due to the coronavirus mean the holiday will look different than usual. Bars and restaurant dining rooms are shut down, but that’s not stopping restaurant chains from celebrating Cinco de Mayo. Moe’s Southwest Grill is one of the chains offering holiday discounts.

Here’s what you need to know:

Moe’s Is Offering Free Delivery On All Orders Over $10

Moe’s Southwest Grill has been promising its customers through its social media channels that the annual “Cinco de Moe’s” would live on. Like most restaurants nationwide, the chain has been operating through delivery and carry-out service only for the past several weeks.

Moe’s has offered free delivery intermittently since states began issuing stay-at-home orders in March, and they are bringing that deal back for Cinco de Mayo. A spokesperson confirmed to Heavy that customers can get free delivery on purchases of $10 or more through the Moe’s app or through the website. The offer lasts all day.

Moe’s is also promoting its taco kit for families looking to celebrate without needing to cook. The Build Your Own Taco Kit feeds 4 to 6 people for $34.99. The family meal includes:

12 soft flour tortillas

Your choice of 2 proteins (Steak, White Meat Chicken, Adobo Chicken, Ground Beef, Pork Carnitas)

Lettuce

Shredded Cheese

Pico de Gallo

Rice

Black Beans

Sour Cream

Queso

Chips

Salsa

If you’re aiming to celebrate the holiday while remaining health-conscious, Moe’s has a nutrition calculator on its website. In this section, each item’s estimated calorie count is listed. There is also more detailed information for individual items. For example, the standard Homewrecker burrito contains 46 grams of protein, 29 grams of fat, 98 grams of carbohydrates and 7 grams of sugar.

Moe’s Is Hosting a Cinco de Mayo Party On Instagram Live With Giveaway Prizes

Moe’s Southwest Grill can’t hold in-person parties at its restaurants, so it is celebrating Cinco de Mayo over the internet. From 6-7 p.m. ET, there will be a virtual party on Moe’s Instagram page. Comedian Aaron Chewning is the host for the Instagram Live event.

Moe’s kept details of Chewning’s performance under wraps ahead of the party. But the chain did reveal that customers will have the chance to win various prizes including free taco kits and burritos as well as free Cinco de Moe’s t-shirts.

Chewning is a New York-based comedian and writer. According to his professional website, his comedic resume includes performances on CNN, GQ, ESPN radio, Bleacher Report, Relevant Magazine, Yahoo! Sports, FOX, and NBC. This isn’t his first time partnering with a brand like Moe’s, either. Chewning says he has worked with companies including AT&T, the Atlanta Braves, Jose Cuervo, Vine, NASCAR, Thrillist, CAFE, Catalyst Conference, Major League Soccer, Chick-Fil-A, BigStuf Camps and Fox Sports on marketing campaigns.

Chewning has more than 100,000 followers between his Twitter and Instagram pages, and his YouTube channel has racked up more than 1 million views since 2012. To get a sense of his brand of humor, check out this video he posted in early April called “7 Helpful Habits for Working from Home.” It starts as a standard self-help video, with tips including making the bed and going through the process of getting ready for work. But Chewning turned it into a comedy act by describing several trips to the bathroom during which he would literally scream into the toilet.

