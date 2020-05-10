Mom Quotes for Mother’s Day: Funny & Sweet Sayings 2020

Mother’s Day is celebrated on Sunday, May 10 this year. Whether you’re with your mom for the holiday or you’re spending the day apart, she deserves to be celebrated. A great, easy way to show your mother you’re thinking about her is with a quote or saying that recognizes all the work that goes into being a mom.

If you’re looking for some famous quotes from celebrities and pop culture, which you can incorporate into a social media post or write on a card to show mom you appreciate her, read on!

Funny Mother’s Day Quotes for Mom

If you have a mom with a great sense of humor, you may want to opt for a funny quote or joke when showing your appreciation. Celebrity moms have shared hilarious quips about their own experiences on their motherhood journeys, which you can use or adapt to let your mom know that the crazy moments she experienced mothering you have not been forgotten.

Here are some of our favorites:

“It’s not easy being a mother. If it were easy, fathers would do it.” – The Golden Girls

“Mom, I love you, even though I’ll never accept your friend request.” – Unknown

“There are no rules in this house. I’m not like a regular mom, I’m a cool mom.” – Mean Girls

“When your children are teenagers, it’s important to have a dog so that someone in the house is happy to see you.” – Nora Ephron

“You want to torture someone? Hand them an adorable baby they love who doesn’t sleep.” – Shonda Rhimes

“I always say if you aren’t yelling at your kids, you’re not spending enough time with them.” – Reese Witherspoon

“Becoming a mom to me means you have accepted that for the next 16 years of your life, you will have a sticky purse.” – Nia Vardalos

“Nothing is lost until your mother can’t find it.” – Unknown

Sweet & Heartfelt Quotes for Mother’s Day

If you’d rather honor mom with a sweet, mushy saying, plenty of TV shows and important figures have spoken from the heart when thinking about what the moms in their lives mean to them.

Here are some famous quotes you can borrow to tell your mom you love her and value all she’s done for you:

“My mother is a walking miracle.” – Leonardo DiCaprio

“She taught me that fear is not an option.” – Diane Von Furstenberg

“Because Mother’s Day is the same day as graduation this year, I want to tell my mom that if it weren’t for her, none of my accomplishments or experiences that have made me who I am would have been possible. She is the reason I have learned how to always believe in myself and give 110 percent because I grew up watching her do it every day.” – Gilmore Girls

“A mother’s love is the fuel that enables a normal human being to do the impossible” – Marion C. Garretty

“If you’re a mom, you’re a superhero. Period.” – Rosie Pope

“All that I am, or hope to be, I owe to my angel mother” – Abraham Lincoln

“Motherhood is the greatest thing and the hardest thing.” – Ricki Lake

