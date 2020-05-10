Moms in Heaven Mother’s Day Quotes & ‘I Miss You’ Tributes 2020

Mother’s Day can be a hard holiday for those who have lost their mothers. It can be especially hard this year with most of the nation under quarantine, unable to physically connect with their family and friends. One way to pay tribute to mothers who have passed on is to share a special quote. We’ve compiled some messages that can be shared and listed them below, courtesy of Good Housekeeping and Your Tango.

“Mothers never really die, they just keep the house up in the sky, They polish the sun by day and light the stars that shine at night, keep the moonbeams silvery bright and in the heavenly home above they wait to welcome those they love.” — Helen Steiner Rice

A mother stays alive in through the love of her child.

“Mom, I am missing you today but I know that you will always be with me in my heart … I am who I am because of your loving hands. I have my sweet and compassionate soul from watching you and your generosity and kindness to others. I see the world full of wonder because of your imagination. I’ve learned to never give up seeing your drive and perseverance … I love you always and forever …” — Karen Kostyla

A mother is always in her child’s heart.

“Mothers hold their children’s hands for a while, but their hearts forever.”

Even though your mother might not be here physically anymore, her memory still remains in the heart of her children.

“Grief is like the ocean, it comes in waves ebbing and flowing. Sometimes the water is calm, and sometimes is is overwhelming. All we can do is learn to swim.” —Vicki Harrison

Mother’s Day this year can be especially hard for those who recently lost their mothers. With quarantine keeping families apart in many states in the country, the day can feel overwhelming, but we can “learn to swim.”

“My mother is a never ending song in my heart of comfort, happiness and being. I may sometimes forget the words but I always remember the tune.” —Graycie Harmon

The memory of ones mother never truly leaves their child, especially on Mother’s Day. When remembering your mother, let it fill your heart with comfort.

“What we have once enjoyed deeply we can never lose. All that we love deeply becomes part of us.” —Helen Keller

A mother and child can never be truly separated, for they are a part of each other’s hearts.

“Mother, you left us beautiful memories, your love is still our guide, although we cannot see you, you’re always at our side.”

Let the things your mother left you be your guide.

“Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day… unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear.”

This quote can be used for when your mother is missed and walks beside you.

“A mother’s love is always with her children. Losing a mother is one of the deepest sorrows a heart can know. But her goodness, her caring, and her wisdom live on-like a legacy of love that will always be with you. May that love surround you now and bring you peace.”

Even though losing a mother is one of the hardest things a person can experience, her legacy lives on through her child.

READ NEXT: Mother’s Day Playlist: Top 5 Best Songs for Moms 2020