Mother’s Day Food Delivery & Drive-Thru Ideas 2020

Mother’s Day is finally here, and with half the country still on lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, you might be wondering what restaurants are delivering, and what drive-thrus are still open in your area.

Just because the majority of the population is still stuck inside on Mother’s Day doesn’t mean mom should be forced to cook. There are still plenty of options for families to order in a nice meal, with dozens of chain restaurants still offering curbside pickup. Denny’s, Cracker Barrel and IHOP are all still open and offering pickup and delivery services, among many others.

There are also many options to choose from if you’re just looking for a quick afternoon snack, with fast food restaurants like McDonald’s and Taco Bell still operating their drive-thru services. KFC, which typically does mega-big business on Mother’s Day, is also still open for drive-thru, takeout and some delivery services (depending on your location), although most restaurants are still keeping their lobbies dine-in services closed for the time being.

There are plenty of drive-thru options still available for those of you looking to grab a quick snack or even a large, easy and ready-made meal on Sunday. Keep reading for a rundown of chain restaurants and drive-thru services open on Mother’s Day 2020:

Fast Food & Drive-Thru Services & Pizza Delivery

As mentioned above, McDonald’s has remained open and has been offering drive-thru services during most of the coronavirus shutdown, although dine-in is still closed. Other popular fast food restaurants still operating during the shutdown and open on Mother’s Day include Burger King, Wendy’s, KFC, Popeyes, Chick-fil-A, Taco Bell, and many, many more.

However, most of the fast food restaurants mentioned above have limited hours during the COVID shutdown, so we always recommend calling ahead and double checking the hours of your local restaurant to be sure they are open.

As for pizza delivery, most pizza chains have been in overdrive during the pandemic, and are offering some special Mother’s Day deals to help feed the whole family on Sunday. Pizza Hut has the “Big Dinner Box,” which feeds six to eight people and offers different choices, including breadsticks, wings, a triple pizza or pasta, while Domino’s Pizza is offering a variety of different specials throughout the weekend. Both pizza chains offer contact-less delivery and carryout options.

Hundreds of Starbucks locations are starting to reopen as well, so if you’re looking to grab mom a coffee to kickstart her day, Starbucks (most likely) has you covered. We always recommend calling ahead to be sure before making a trip however, as many locations are still temporarily closed.

Takeout & Delivery Services

Capital Grille: Capital Grille is offering a three-course Mother’s Day dinner for pickup, which features a beef tenderloin and choice of lobster tails or jumbo shrimp. You also have the choice of green beans, mashed potatoes, a chocolate espresso cake (flourless), and lemon tea cookies for various entree sides.

Cheesecake Factory: Most Cheesecake Factory locations are offering takeout or curbside pick-up on Mother’s Day. The restaurant is also offering a deal on gift cards through May 10: when you buy a $50 gift card online, you receive a $10 bonus card.

Noodles & Co.: Noodles & Co. has a variety of family meals available for pick-up at all locations, with hundreds of stores also offering curbside pick-up. You can use the promo code “HORIZON” when ordering online or through the app to get free delivery for Mom on Sunday.

Panera Bread: Panera is open for curbside, delivery, and drive-thru services on Mother’s Day. The bakery chain has an excellent “Family Feast Value Meal,” which includes two half sandwiches, two kids’ sandwiches, a large salad, a family-size mac and cheese, and a baguette, which would be perfect for a picnic at home with mom.

P.F. Chang’s: P.F. Chang’s is offering free delivery, carryout, and curbside pickup on Sunday. The restaurant has meals serving four, six, or eight people this year, and they are offering a special “Celebrate Mom” kit, which includes a choice of the Great Wall of Chocolate or NY Style Cheesecake and a mini bottle of Champagne.



Other restaurants open on May 10 and offering touchless delivery, pickup or drive-up services include Qdoba, Red Lobster, Ruth’s Chris, and TGI Fridays, among many more.

READ NEXT: TV Premiere Dates & Schedule for May 2020

