Mother’s Day Quotes for Cards & Sayings 2020

Mother’s Day Quotes for Cards & Sayings 2020

  • Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Mother's Day

Getty Mother's Day

Mother’s Day is here, but given the fact that social distancing guidelines are still being enforced, a card may be the only option for many people this holiday.

What’s are some of the best Mother’s Day quotes for cards this year?

Read on.

A mother is your first friend, your best friend, your forever friend.
Shutterfly

Mothers are like glue. Even when you can’t see them, they’re still holding the family together.
Susan Gale

You’re my one and only mom, and I’ll always have a special place in my heart for you.
– Unknown

Raising me took a lot of patience. Thanks for hanging in there with me.
– Unknown

Thanks for putting up with us! We love you like crazy.
– Unknown

May all the love you gave to us come back to you a hundredfold on this special day!
– Unknown

Mom…. You’re the best! Thanks for all you do. Happy Mother’s Day!
Homemade Gifts

All that I am, or hope to be, I owe to my angel mother.
– Abraham Lincoln

We are born of love; Love is our mother.
– Rumi

When you look into your mother’s eyes, you know that is the purest love you can find on this earth.
– Mitch Albom

He didn’t realize that love as powerful as your mother’s for you leaves its own mark.
– J.K. Rowling, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

For when a child is born the mother also is born again.
– Gilbert Parker

A child’s first teacher is its mother.
– Peng Liyuan

Motherhood is the greatest thing and the hardest thing.
– Ricki Lake

There’s a reason some people think they can achieve anything. They listened to their mother.
– Homemade Gifts Made Easy

Mom, I know it’s hard for you on Mother’s Day …
to hide the fact that I’m your favorite
Happy Mother’s Day!
– Homemade Gifts Made Easy

We hope you have an amazing Mother’s Day, Mom, and that you feel truly appreciated on your special day.
Homemade Gifts

Roses are red, violets are blue, sugar is sweet, and so are you! Happy Mother’s Day to the sweetest mother in the world, we love you!
Homemade Gifts

Mother love is the fuel that enables a normal human being to do the impossible.
Marion C. Garretty

A mother is a person who seeing there are only four pieces of pie for five people, promptly announces she never did care for pie.
Tenneva Jordan

Thank you, Mom, for always being there for me,
And I hope you know that I can see,
All of the amazing things that you do,
There is no mother quite like you.
– WishesPoems.com

My mother was the most beautiful woman I ever saw. All I am I owe to my mother. I attribute all my success in life to the moral, intellectual and physical education I received from her.
– George Washington

Our mothers always remain the strangest, craziest people we’ve ever met.
– Marguerite Duras

Because of you, I am me. Happy Mother’s Day!

Thanks for giving me the best things in life: Your love, your care, and your cooking. Happy Mother’s Day!
Homemade Gifts

READ NEXT: Top 5 Best Ideas for Mother’s Day During Quarantine

Read More