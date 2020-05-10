Mother’s Day Quotes for Cards & Sayings 2020

Mother’s Day is here, but given the fact that social distancing guidelines are still being enforced, a card may be the only option for many people this holiday.
What’s are some of the best Mother’s Day quotes for cards this year?
Read on.
A mother is your first friend, your best friend, your forever friend.
– Shutterfly
Mothers are like glue. Even when you can’t see them, they’re still holding the family together.
— Susan Gale
You’re my one and only mom, and I’ll always have a special place in my heart for you.
– Unknown
Raising me took a lot of patience. Thanks for hanging in there with me.
– Unknown
Thanks for putting up with us! We love you like crazy.
– Unknown
May all the love you gave to us come back to you a hundredfold on this special day!
– Unknown
Mom…. You’re the best! Thanks for all you do. Happy Mother’s Day!
– Homemade Gifts
All that I am, or hope to be, I owe to my angel mother.
– Abraham Lincoln
We are born of love; Love is our mother.
– Rumi
When you look into your mother’s eyes, you know that is the purest love you can find on this earth.
– Mitch Albom
He didn’t realize that love as powerful as your mother’s for you leaves its own mark.
– J.K. Rowling, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone
For when a child is born the mother also is born again.
– Gilbert Parker
A child’s first teacher is its mother.
– Peng Liyuan
Motherhood is the greatest thing and the hardest thing.
– Ricki Lake
There’s a reason some people think they can achieve anything. They listened to their mother.
– Homemade Gifts Made Easy
Mom, I know it’s hard for you on Mother’s Day …
to hide the fact that I’m your favorite
Happy Mother’s Day!
– Homemade Gifts Made Easy
We hope you have an amazing Mother’s Day, Mom, and that you feel truly appreciated on your special day.
– Homemade Gifts
Roses are red, violets are blue, sugar is sweet, and so are you! Happy Mother’s Day to the sweetest mother in the world, we love you!
– Homemade Gifts
Mother love is the fuel that enables a normal human being to do the impossible.
– Marion C. Garretty
A mother is a person who seeing there are only four pieces of pie for five people, promptly announces she never did care for pie.
– Tenneva Jordan
Thank you, Mom, for always being there for me,
And I hope you know that I can see,
All of the amazing things that you do,
There is no mother quite like you.
– WishesPoems.com
My mother was the most beautiful woman I ever saw. All I am I owe to my mother. I attribute all my success in life to the moral, intellectual and physical education I received from her.
– George Washington
Our mothers always remain the strangest, craziest people we’ve ever met.
– Marguerite Duras
Because of you, I am me. Happy Mother’s Day!
Thanks for giving me the best things in life: Your love, your care, and your cooking. Happy Mother’s Day!
– Homemade Gifts
