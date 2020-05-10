Mother’s Day Quotes for Cards & Sayings 2020

Mother’s Day is here, but given the fact that social distancing guidelines are still being enforced, a card may be the only option for many people this holiday.

What’s are some of the best Mother’s Day quotes for cards this year?

Read on.

A mother is your first friend, your best friend, your forever friend.

– Shutterfly

Mothers are like glue. Even when you can’t see them, they’re still holding the family together.

— Susan Gale

You’re my one and only mom, and I’ll always have a special place in my heart for you.

– Unknown

Raising me took a lot of patience. Thanks for hanging in there with me.

– Unknown

Thanks for putting up with us! We love you like crazy.

– Unknown

May all the love you gave to us come back to you a hundredfold on this special day!

– Unknown

Mom…. You’re the best! Thanks for all you do. Happy Mother’s Day!

– Homemade Gifts

All that I am, or hope to be, I owe to my angel mother.

– Abraham Lincoln

We are born of love; Love is our mother.

– Rumi

When you look into your mother’s eyes, you know that is the purest love you can find on this earth.

– Mitch Albom

He didn’t realize that love as powerful as your mother’s for you leaves its own mark.

– J.K. Rowling, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

For when a child is born the mother also is born again.

– Gilbert Parker

A child’s first teacher is its mother.

– Peng Liyuan

Motherhood is the greatest thing and the hardest thing.

– Ricki Lake

There’s a reason some people think they can achieve anything. They listened to their mother.

– Homemade Gifts Made Easy

Mom, I know it’s hard for you on Mother’s Day …

to hide the fact that I’m your favorite

Happy Mother’s Day!

– Homemade Gifts Made Easy

We hope you have an amazing Mother’s Day, Mom, and that you feel truly appreciated on your special day.

– Homemade Gifts

Roses are red, violets are blue, sugar is sweet, and so are you! Happy Mother’s Day to the sweetest mother in the world, we love you!

– Homemade Gifts

Mother love is the fuel that enables a normal human being to do the impossible.

– Marion C. Garretty

A mother is a person who seeing there are only four pieces of pie for five people, promptly announces she never did care for pie.

– Tenneva Jordan

Thank you, Mom, for always being there for me,

And I hope you know that I can see,

All of the amazing things that you do,

There is no mother quite like you.

– WishesPoems.com

My mother was the most beautiful woman I ever saw. All I am I owe to my mother. I attribute all my success in life to the moral, intellectual and physical education I received from her.

– George Washington

Our mothers always remain the strangest, craziest people we’ve ever met.

– Marguerite Duras

Because of you, I am me. Happy Mother’s Day!

Thanks for giving me the best things in life: Your love, your care, and your cooking. Happy Mother’s Day!

– Homemade Gifts

