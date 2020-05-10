Mother’s Day Restaurant Specials & Freebies Near Me 2020

This year, Mother’s Day falls on May 10, and it’s the perfect opportunity to show your mom how important she is. Although the COVID-19 pandemic has caused many restaurants to move to takeout or delivery only, many of them are offering specials or freebies this Mother’s Day.

Whether you’re able to have a meal with your mother or you want to set up something nice for her from a distance, in this article you’ll find a list of places offering Mother’s Day specials or freebies.

There Are Many Restaurants Offering Deals & Specials for Mothers on This Special Occasion

Order ahead this #MothersDay and give Mom the gift of her favorites and a night off (and maybe some 💐 too). https://t.co/rMCZo1CGQc pic.twitter.com/NirML02VdH — Olive Garden (@olivegarden) May 7, 2020

There are many places to suit all budgets that are offering deals and specials on Mother’s Day this year so that you can treat your mom to something special. Here are just some of the top restaurant chains with great deals:

Olive Garden

Olive Garden is offering a family-style take and bake bundle for Mother’s Day, that comes with a pan of ready-to-bake giant cheese-stuffed shells or lasagna, a large house salad with a bottle of signature Italian dressing, a dozen ready-to-bake breadsticks and a choice of homemade alfredo or marinara dipping sauce. The bundle starts at $40, serving up to 5 people and can be ordered as of May 2.

The Capital Grille

If you want a prepared family-style three-course meal for Mother’s Day, The Capital Grille is offering a whole roasted beef tenderloin and choice of butter-poached North Atlantic lobster tails or scampi-style jumbo shrimp. These entrees come with green beans, mashed potatoes, a freshly baked flourless chocolate espresso cake and lemon tea cookies. The dinner bundle starts at $195 and serves four to six.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

Curbside pickup is available at all Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen locations. It has a few Mother’s Day specials, including family-sized bundles of chicken Alfredo, salmon, and salmon and chicken tenders with a choice of sides. For those with a sweet tooth, the bundles come with six honey butter croissants.

Bonefish Grill

If you want a more seafood-inspired Mother’s Day meal, Bonefish Grill is offering a Mahi & Shrimp family bundle from May 8 to May 10. The $50 bundle comes with family-style sides like garlic mashed potatoes, seasonal veggies, fresh bread with pesto and dessert. Other bundles with different main courses are available too.

Cracker Barrel

For those looking for some comfort food, Cracker Barrel has a few meal baskets to-go for Mother’s Day. All family meal basket orders on Mother’s Day come with free delivery, including all-day pancakes, homestyle chicken, meatloaf, and chicken n ‘dumplings. The bonus deal is that for every meal basket purchased, you’ll get a $10 gift card for Cracker Barrel.

The Deals Go Beyond Dinner & There Are Dessert & Drink Specials Also on Offer

your mom doesn't need another candle. get her what she really wants for mother's day – a cookie cake. 20% off all cookie cakes w/code LOVE4MOM today through sunday! https://t.co/yqZTDaXt1a pic.twitter.com/YhDeb1sVuF — insomnia cookies (@insomniacookies) May 7, 2020

Because Mother’s Day is so special, dinner is often best paired with a dessert or drink special. Luckily, there are also some options here for celebrating, even during COVID-19 lockdowns.

Insomnia Cookies

Insomnia Cookies now has its Mother’s Day Cookie Cakes collection, which is customizable. You can choose any of the cookie cakes in 10-inch and 6-inch sizes for up to 8 servings of amazing dessert. From May 7 to May 10, use code LOVE4MOM to get a 20 percent discount for Mother’s Day.

MOVO Wine Spritzers

Sometimes, you want to treat your mother and that includes MOVO canned wine spritzers. Mothers are welcome to call the MOVO hotline 1-833-3-SCREAM-4-WINE where they will be directed to the website to order wine. MOVO has said they will Venmo you the cost of the wine so your mother can enjoy free wine.

The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory is actually offering a deal on its gift cards so you can give your mother a Cheesecake Factory gift card now. Until May 10, every $50 gift card bought will give you a free $10 gift card.

