Mother’s Day Text Messages, Facebook & Instagram Captions 2020

Happy Mother’s Day 2020. With everyone needing to continue social distancing because of the coronavirus pandemic, you may need to send your mom a text message or dedicate a Facebook or Instagram post to her today if you can’t visit in person. Here are some ideas you might want to use.

Funny Quotes for Instagram, Facebook, or Text

You might want to send a funny post or text message. If you and your mom aren’t really the sentimental types, then something humorous could be the best way to go. Here are some quotes you could share in a Facebook or Instagram post or a text message that will make her smile.

“Mom, I know it’s hard for you on Mother’s Day … to hide the fact that I’m your favorite. Happy Mother’s Day!”

“It’s not easy being a mother. If it were easy, fathers would do it.” – The Golden Girls

“Dear Mom. For enduring the blood-curdling torture of my adolescent years, I promise to always keep your electronics functional. Happy Mother’s Day!” (Funny Mother’s Day Wishes)

“Mom, I got all my best qualities from you. Aren’t we lucky that you had enough for both of us?” (Homemade Gifts Made Easy)

“Mom, thank you for always loving me even during my awkward teen years.”

Sentimental Messages

If you’re both the sentimental type, then you might prefer something on the sweeter side. If you’re posting on Facebook or Instagram, try to find a beautiful photo of you and your mom to go along with your message. Your mom loves seeing photos of the two of you together. A “through the years” series of photos is an even sweeter touch. Don’t forget to tag your mom!

Here are some more sentimental ideas.

“First my mother, forever my friend.” (Semi Delicate Balance)

“You know every story, every wound, every memory. Their whole life’s happiness is wrapped up in you… every single second.” – Stepmom

“Biology is the least of what makes someone a mother.” – Oprah Winfrey

“A mother’s arms are more comforting than anyone else’s.” – Princess Diana

“I’m so proud to be your child.”

“I’m never alone because I always have you. Thank you, Mom.”

“I have loved you since the first moment I opened my eyes. Because of that, I believe in love at first sight.”

“Raising me wasn’t easy. Thanks for hanging in there. I wouldn’t be where I am now without you.”

Interestingly, Mother’s Day was created by Anna Jarvis, who didn’t have kids herself, according to History.com. But she really felt like women needed a day to commemorate them, since back in the early 1900s men always got most of the holidays and the attention. Once her idea became a national holiday though, she regretted it because it became so commercialized. She even tried to have it removed from the calendar. But now, all these years later, we still celebrate moms on Mother’s Day. And this year more than ever, with all the craziness going on in the world, it’s important that you take time and let your mom know just how much you appreciate her.

