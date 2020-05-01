Mural Painter Inc on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Mural Painter, Inc. is one of the companies appearing on ABC’s entrepreneurial program Shark Tank during tonight’s episode, Friday, May 1 at 8 p.m. ET.

The founder, Emily Strauss, took her company into the tank as a way to help grow the company and convince one of the sharks to invest and come onto the team.

Strauss pitched to Sharks Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran and Daymond John. According to the episode synopsis, she “paints the Sharks a picture of how to grow her service that connects customers with local artists.”

Here’s what you should know about Mural Painter, Inc.:

1. They Have Painted Over 3,000 Murals

According to their website, Mural Painter, Inc. has painted over 3,000 murals in their time since opening.

Mural Painter Inc. is a team of talented artists, designers, project managers and other staff that produces hand-painted murals, according to the website. Though they have worked on so many projects, Strauss said she’s still surprised by something every single day.

“Everyday is a surprise for me! I come to the office never knowing what the day will bring,” she told us. “You never know what’s going to be the million dollar hand shake, who’s going to be on the other end of the phone line, what challenges are going to get thrown at you and so forth. It keeps me on my toes 24 hours a day to say the very least!”

2. Mural Painter, Inc. Has Been in Business For Over a Decade

Mural Painter Inc. was established in 2009 in New York City, but they now have offices in Los Angeles and operate in multiple cities across the USA.

When it comes to how they made the decision to go on Shark Tank, Strauss told us that she had always had a dream to be on the show.

“I always had a dream to go on the show but I actually had no idea they were casting season 11 when I applied ,” she told Heavy in an email. “I was having a meeting with my business advisor asking for advice on how I can do even more and he suggested I go on the show. Lucky for me they were just about to close casting calls just as I applied!”

3. It Started Out As Just Family and Close Friends Working Together

Since the very start of the company, Strauss has been surrounded by her friends and family when it comes to running Mural Painter, Inc. Her father is a financial advisor for her, and one of her best friends works as the project manager and has been since before the company was able to pay her.

Her current assistant/office manager was interviewed before the company even had an office. He was hired to help paint occasionally on weekends and has now been in the company for nearly 6 years.

“It means so much to have family and friends that have been there since the very beginning believe in me and still [be] with me for the ride to this day,” Strauss said.

4. Mural Painter, Inc. Paints “With Love”

Strauss told us that Mural Painter Inc. is full of hard-working people.

“We are the hardest working team you will ever meet and go above and beyond for every single one of our clients,” she said. “We are not an average company that only cares about the money. We genuinely paint with love.”

They have been working on some inspirational murals through the COVID-19 pandemic as well, as is seen on their Instagram post from April 29. They wrote, “This one will be for the books! Incredible message to share with incredible people.”

5. They Work With Large and Small Projects

According to the website, Mural Painter Inc provides murals, office art, signage, branding and outdoor advertising for businesses large and small.

“We are often called to work on unique advertising strategies…” the website reads. “Our clients hire us to deliver high quality hand painting on time and budget – on any surface and scale.”

They use custom software applications for all steps of the process, which allows them to deliver consistent results to clients.

Tune in to Shark Tank at 8 p.m. ET to see if Mural Painter Inc. is able to score an investment from one of the sharks.

READ NEXT: Just The Cheese on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know