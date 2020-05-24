National Memorial Day Concert 2020 Time & Channel

Tonight is the annual National Memorial Day Concert. But this year, things will look a little different as people are still sheltering at home due to the coronavirus pandemic. Read on to learn how to watch the National Memorial Day Concert live on TV tonight.

The National Memorial Day Concert Will Air on TV at 8 PM Eastern, But Check Local Listings on the West Coast

Tongiht, the National Memorial Day Concert will air live on TV at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central.

According to TV Guide’s listing, if you’re on the West Coast you’ll see a delayed viewing at 8 p.m. Pacific. If you’re in the Mountain time zone, you’ll be watching at 9 p.m. Mountain, according to TV Guide. However, it’s worth noting that local PBS stations may have a different schedule. You’ll want to double-check your local PBS station’s schedule for the time it’s airing tonight, especially if you’re on the West Coast.

(If you miss the live airing, it will re-air in most areas from 9:30-11 p.m. Eastern, but double-check your local listings to be sure.)

To find out what channel the concert is airing on tonight, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel PBS is on for you.

The concert will also air live on the American Forces Network and it will be streamed on Facebook and on PBS.org. PBS notes about the American Forces Network: “Today, AFRTS uses seven satellites along with digital compression technology to provide multiple television and stereo audio services to over 1,000 outlets in more than 175 countries and U.S. territories and on board U.S. Navy ships.”

If you want to watch later, you can also catch it On Demand.

If you want to watch on YouTube, you can watch the concert in the embedded video below. This video will begin airing right at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central/5 p.m. Pacific.

America's national night of remembrance will feature: new appearances and performances by distinguished American statesman General Colin L. Powell, USA (Ret); Tony, Emmy, and Grammy winner and two-time Oscar nominee, Cynthia Erivo; world-renowned four-time Grammy Award-winning soprano superstar Renée Fleming; country music star and Grammy-nominated member of the Grand Ole Opry Trace Adkins; Grammy Award-winning gospel legend CeCe Winans; Tony Award-winning Broadway star Kelli O'Hara; Tony Award- nominated actress Mary McCormack; members of the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of top pops conductor Jack Everly; and a special message from General Mark A. Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Broadway and television star Christopher Jackson will open the show with a poignant performance of the national anthem. The broadcast will also feature performances from previous concerts by Academy Award-nominated actor Sam Elliott; Oscar nominee and Emmy and Tony-Award winner Laurence Fishburne; and actor/producer/director Esai Morales.

Although the event is typically held on the U.S. Capitol grounds, things are a little different this year. Instead, individual performances will be shown from all across the nation. Some segments were filmed with small crews, Deadline shared.

Joe Mantegna and Gary Sinise are hosting this special event tonight.

Executive Producer Michael Colbert told Deadline about tonight’s event: “We just felt that, to have that focus on what we have already gone through, will bring a real connection to people to what is going on today, to show that we are going to get through this.”

PBS shared the following description for tonight’s event:

America’s national night of remembrance will feature: new appearances and performances by distinguished American statesman General Colin L. Powell, USA (Ret); Tony, Emmy, and Grammy winner and two-time Oscar nominee, Cynthia Erivo; world-renowned four-time Grammy Award-winning soprano superstar Renée Fleming; country music star and Grammy-nominated member of the Grand Ole Opry Trace Adkins; Grammy Award-winning gospel legend CeCe Winans; Tony Award-winning Broadway star Kelli O’Hara; Tony Award- nominated actress Mary McCormack; members of the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of top pops conductor Jack Everly; and a special message from General Mark A. Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Broadway and television star Christopher Jackson will open the show with a poignant performance of the national anthem. The broadcast will also feature performances from previous concerts by Academy Award-nominated actor Sam Elliott; Oscar nominee and Emmy and Tony-Award winner Laurence Fishburne; and actor/producer/director Esai Morales.”

The official description also adds: “This multi-award-winning television event honors the military service and sacrifice of all our men and women in uniform, their families and those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.”

