Netflix, June 2020: What’s New on Netflix? What’s Leaving?

June is nearly here, and given the fact that many of you may still be living in isolation, you may find yourselves turning to Netflix to stay occupied. Fortunately, the streaming service has a number of shows, movies, and documentaries airing this month.
Netflix originals like Queer Eye will be returning, and some shows from other networks, like Hannibal, will be coming to Netflix, as well.
As is typically the case, the streaming service will also be removing a number of titles, too. Read on for a list of what’s coming and going in June 2020.
Coming to Netflix in June
June 1
- 122 (Movie)
- Act of Valor (Movie)
- All Dogs Go TO Heaven (Movie)
- Bad News Bears (Movie)
- Cape Fear (Movie)
- Casper (Movie)
- Cardcaptor Sakura- Seasons 1 & 2 (TV Show)
- Clueless (Movie)
- Cocomelon- Season 1 (TV Show)
- Cook Off (Movie)
- Dear My Friends- Season 1 (TV Show)
- E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (Movie)
- Juwanna Mann (Movie)
- Inside Man (Movie)
- Kalek Shanab (Movie)
- ALust, Caution (Movie)
- Midnight Diner (Movie)
- Mirai(Movie)
- Observe and Report (Movie)
- My Shy Boss- Season 1 (TV Show)
- Our House (Movie)
- Priest (Movie)
- Rememory (Movie)
- Revolutionary Love (Movie)
- Starship Troopers (Movie)
- The Boy (Movie)
- The Car (Movie)
- The Disaster Artist (Movie)
- The Healer (Movie)
- The Help (Movie)
- The Queen (Movie)
- The Show (Movie)
- The Silence of the Lambs (Movie)
- The Stolen (Movie)
- Twister (Movie)
- Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (Movie)
- V for Vendetta (Movie)
- West Side Story (Movie)
- You Don’t Mess with the Zohan (Movie)
- Zodiac (Movie)
June 2
- Alone- Season 6 (TV Show)
- Fuller House- Season 5b (TV Show)
- Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On- Season 1 (TV Show)
- True: Rainbow Rescue (Movie)
June 3
- Lady Bird (Movie)
- Killing Gunther (Movie)
- Spelling the Dream (Movie)
June 4
- Baki- Seasons 2-Part 3 (TV Show)
- Can You Hear Me? – Season 1 (TV Show)
June 5
- 13 Reasons Why- Season 4 (TV Show)
- Choked: Pasai Bolta Hai (Movie)
- Hannibal- Season 1-3 (TV Show)
- Merry Men 2: Another Mission (Movie)
- Queer Eye- Season 5 (TV Show)
- Supernatural- Season 15 (TV Show)
- The Last Days of American Crime (Movie)
June 6
- Queen of the South- Season 4 (TV Show)
- The Night Clerk (Movie)
June 7
- 365 Days (Movie)
June 8
- Before I Fall (Movie)
June 10
- Curon- Season 1 (TV Show)
- Lenox Hill- Season 1 (TV Show)
- Middle Men (Movie)
- My Mister- Season 1 (TV Show)
- Reality Z (TV Show)
June 11
- Pose- Season 2 (TV Show)
- Whispers- Season 1 (TV Show)
June 12
- Da 5 Bloods (Movie)
- Dating Around- Season 2 (TV Show)
- F is for Family- Season 4 (TV Show)
- Frank Elstner: Just One Last Question (Movie)
- Ja Koy: In His Elements (Movie)
- Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts- Season 2 (TV Show)
- One Piece- Season 1-3 (TV Show)
- NDG Documentaries
- Pokemon: Journeys (New Season)
- DThe Search/History de un Crimen (Limited Series)
- The Woods- Season 1 (TV Show)
June 13
- Alexa & Katie- Season 3b (TV Show)
- How to Get Away with Murder- Season 6 (TV Show)
- Milea- Season 1 (TV Show)
June 14
- Marcella- Season 3 (TV Show)
June 15
- The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story (Movie)
- Underdogs (Movie)
June 16
- Baby Mama (Movie)
- Charlie St. Cloud (Movie)
- Frost/Nixon (Movie)
- The Darkness (Movie)
June 17
- An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn (Movie)
- Mr. Iglesias (Part 2- Movie)
- Riding Faith/Hope Ranch (Movie)
June 18
- Alexandria: Again and Forever (Movie)
- A Whisker Away (Movie)
- One Take (Documentary)
- The Order- Season 2 (Movie)
June 19
- Babies- Season 2 (Docu-Series)
- Father Soldier Son (Documentary)
- Feel the Beat (Movie)
- One Way for Tomorrow (Movie)
- The Politician- Season 2 (TV Show)
- Wasp Network (Movie)
June 21
- Goldie (Movie)
June 22
- Dark Skies(Movie)
June 23
- Eric Andre: Legalize Everything (Stand up special)
June 24
- Athlete A (Documentary)
- Crazy Delicious- Season 1 (TV Show)
June 26
- Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
June 27
- Dark- Season 3 (TV Show)
June 29
- Bratz: The Movie (Movie)
June 30
- BNA- Season 1 (TV Show)
- George Lopez: We’ll Do It For Half (Stand up special)
Leaving Netflix in June
June 1
- The King’s Speech
June 3
- God’s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness
June 4
- A Perfect Man
June 7
- Equilibrium
- From Paris With Love
June 9
- Mad Men: Season 1-7
June 10
- Standoff
June 11
- Jonathan Strange & Mr. Norrell: Series 1
June 12
- Dragonheart
- Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer
- Dragonheart: A New Beginning
- Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire
June 13
- Cutie and the Boxer
June 16
- The Stanford Prison Experiment
June 22
- Tarzan
- Tarzan 2
June 24
- Avengers: Infinity War
June 27
- Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection
- Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection
- Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection
June 29
- The Day My Butt Went Psycho!: Season 1-2
June 30
- 21
- The Andy Griffith Show: Season 1-8
- Blow
- The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
- Brooklyn’s Finest
- Center Stage
- Chasing Amy
- Cheers: Seasons 1-11
- Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
- Chloe
- Click
- Cloverfield
- The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
- The Duchess
- Elizabeth
- Elizabeth: The Golden Age
- Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
- Ghost Rider
- Happyish: Season 1
- Here Alone
- Inception
- Instructions Not Included
- The Invention of Lying
- Julie & Julia
- Kate & Leopold
- Kiss the Girls
- The Last Samurai
- Limitless: Season 1
- Little Monsters
- Mansfield Park
- The Mask of Zorro
- The Matrix
- The Matrix Reloaded
- The Matrix Revolutions
- Minority Report
- Patriot Games
- Philadelphia
- The Polar Express
- Race to Witch Mountain
- The Ring
- Scary Movie
- Silver
- Stuart Little 2
- Tremors
- Tremors 2: Aftershocks
- Tremors 3: Back to Perfection
- Tremors 4: The Legend Begins
- Tremors 5: Bloodline
- What Lies Beneath
- Yes Man
