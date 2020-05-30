Netflix, June 2020: What’s New on Netflix? What’s Leaving?

June is nearly here, and given the fact that many of you may still be living in isolation, you may find yourselves turning to Netflix to stay occupied. Fortunately, the streaming service has a number of shows, movies, and documentaries airing this month.

Netflix originals like Queer Eye will be returning, and some shows from other networks, like Hannibal, will be coming to Netflix, as well.

As is typically the case, the streaming service will also be removing a number of titles, too. Read on for a list of what’s coming and going in June 2020.

Coming to Netflix in June

June 1

122 (Movie)

Act of Valor (Movie)

All Dogs Go TO Heaven (Movie)

Bad News Bears (Movie)

Cape Fear (Movie)

Casper (Movie)

Cardcaptor Sakura- Seasons 1 & 2 (TV Show)

Clueless (Movie)

Cocomelon- Season 1 (TV Show)

Cook Off (Movie)

Dear My Friends- Season 1 (TV Show)

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (Movie)

Juwanna Mann (Movie)

Inside Man (Movie)

Kalek Shanab (Movie)

ALust, Caution (Movie)

Midnight Diner (Movie)

Mirai(Movie)

Observe and Report (Movie)

My Shy Boss- Season 1 (TV Show)

Our House (Movie)

Priest (Movie)

Rememory (Movie)

Revolutionary Love (Movie)

Starship Troopers (Movie)

The Boy (Movie)

The Car (Movie)

The Disaster Artist (Movie)

The Healer (Movie)

The Help (Movie)

The Queen (Movie)

The Show (Movie)

The Silence of the Lambs (Movie)

The Stolen (Movie)

Twister (Movie)

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (Movie)

V for Vendetta (Movie)

West Side Story (Movie)

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan (Movie)

Zodiac (Movie)

June 2

Alone- Season 6 (TV Show)

Fuller House- Season 5b (TV Show)

Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On- Season 1 (TV Show)

True: Rainbow Rescue (Movie)

June 3

Lady Bird (Movie)

Killing Gunther (Movie)

Spelling the Dream (Movie)

June 4

Baki- Seasons 2-Part 3 (TV Show)

Can You Hear Me? – Season 1 (TV Show)

June 5

13 Reasons Why- Season 4 (TV Show)

Choked: Pasai Bolta Hai (Movie)

Hannibal- Season 1-3 (TV Show)

Merry Men 2: Another Mission (Movie)

Queer Eye- Season 5 (TV Show)

Supernatural- Season 15 (TV Show)

The Last Days of American Crime (Movie)

June 6

Queen of the South- Season 4 (TV Show)

The Night Clerk (Movie)

June 7

365 Days (Movie)

June 8

Before I Fall (Movie)

June 10

Curon- Season 1 (TV Show)

Lenox Hill- Season 1 (TV Show)

Middle Men (Movie)

My Mister- Season 1 (TV Show)

Reality Z (TV Show)

June 11

Pose- Season 2 (TV Show)

Whispers- Season 1 (TV Show)

June 12

Da 5 Bloods (Movie)

Dating Around- Season 2 (TV Show)

F is for Family- Season 4 (TV Show)

Frank Elstner: Just One Last Question (Movie)

Ja Koy: In His Elements (Movie)

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts- Season 2 (TV Show)

One Piece- Season 1-3 (TV Show)

NDG Documentaries

Pokemon: Journeys (New Season)

DThe Search/History de un Crimen (Limited Series)

The Woods- Season 1 (TV Show)

June 13

Alexa & Katie- Season 3b (TV Show)

How to Get Away with Murder- Season 6 (TV Show)

Milea- Season 1 (TV Show)

June 14

Marcella- Season 3 (TV Show)

June 15

The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story (Movie)

Underdogs (Movie)

June 16

Baby Mama (Movie)

Charlie St. Cloud (Movie)

Frost/Nixon (Movie)

The Darkness (Movie)

June 17

An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn (Movie)

Mr. Iglesias (Part 2- Movie)

Riding Faith/Hope Ranch (Movie)

June 18

Alexandria: Again and Forever (Movie)

A Whisker Away (Movie)

One Take (Documentary)

The Order- Season 2 (Movie)

June 19

Babies- Season 2 (Docu-Series)

Father Soldier Son (Documentary)

Feel the Beat (Movie)

One Way for Tomorrow (Movie)

The Politician- Season 2 (TV Show)

Wasp Network (Movie)

June 21

Goldie (Movie)

June 22

Dark Skies(Movie)

June 23

Eric Andre: Legalize Everything (Stand up special)

June 24

Athlete A (Documentary)

Crazy Delicious- Season 1 (TV Show)

June 26

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

June 27

Dark- Season 3 (TV Show)

June 29

Bratz: The Movie (Movie)

June 30

BNA- Season 1 (TV Show)

George Lopez: We’ll Do It For Half (Stand up special)

Leaving Netflix in June

June 1

The King’s Speech

June 3

God’s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness

June 4

A Perfect Man

June 7

Equilibrium

From Paris With Love

June 9

Mad Men: Season 1-7

June 10

Standoff

June 11

Jonathan Strange & Mr. Norrell: Series 1

June 12

Dragonheart

Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer

Dragonheart: A New Beginning

Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire

June 13

Cutie and the Boxer

June 16

The Stanford Prison Experiment

June 22

Tarzan

Tarzan 2

June 24

Avengers: Infinity War

June 27

Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection

Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection

Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection

June 29

The Day My Butt Went Psycho!: Season 1-2

June 30

21

The Andy Griffith Show: Season 1-8

Blow

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

Brooklyn’s Finest

Center Stage

Chasing Amy

Cheers: Seasons 1-11

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Chloe

Click

Cloverfield

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Duchess

Elizabeth

Elizabeth: The Golden Age

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Ghost Rider

Happyish: Season 1

Here Alone

Inception

Instructions Not Included

The Invention of Lying

Julie & Julia

Kate & Leopold

Kiss the Girls

The Last Samurai

Limitless: Season 1

Little Monsters

Mansfield Park

The Mask of Zorro

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Minority Report

Patriot Games

Philadelphia

The Polar Express

Race to Witch Mountain

The Ring

Scary Movie

Silver

Stuart Little 2

Tremors

Tremors 2: Aftershocks

Tremors 3: Back to Perfection

Tremors 4: The Legend Begins

Tremors 5: Bloodline

What Lies Beneath

Yes Man

