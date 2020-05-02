Nick Cordero’s Successful Tracheostomy Surgery Is ‘Amazing News,’ Wife Says

It’s been a tough week for Amanda Kloots, whose husband, Broadway star Nick Cordero has been in a coma at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles since the end of March after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

On Thursday, Kloots only had a grim update concerning his health. She said, “Due to COVID- 19, Nick’s lungs are severely damaged,” and that doctors told her that “it looks like he’s been a smoker for 50 years. There are holes in his lungs, obviously where you don’t want holes to be. This was found because his oxygen count went down, so they cleaned out his lungs again.”

It was imperative for Cordero’s lungs to be healthy enough for doctors to safely place a tracheostomy tube, also known as a “trach tube,” down an opening in his throat, which would allow him to be taken off the ventilator. It’s a surgery doctors have been wanting to perform on the Tony Award-winning actor for weeks.

While there’s been setback after setback, on Friday, Kloots, 38, finally had some “amazing news” to share with her friends, family, and followers. She said that the surgery went off without a hitch, which is a huge step forward on his road to recovery.

Kloots said, “He is on the track, free of the ventilator. We have been trying to do this for Nick for so many weeks now and it kept getting stalled. His face is clear of all the tubes. It’s amazing news. This is a lot more comfortable for Nick. He’ll be feeling better and I hope this is a good sign for good recovery days ahead.”

Earlier in the day, Kloots further explained why this trach surgery was so important. She said, “The trach tube will allow him to breathe without using his mouth, nose, and throat. We’ve tried this before and some obstacles have come our way, but so far, so good.”

Doctors Told Kloots Not To Give Up Hope Yet

The former Radio City Rockette, who’s been taking care of the couple’s 10-month-old son Elvis with the help of her two siblings, has been through a horrific ordeal over the past few months. However, Kloots’ positive energy and her ability to always look at the bright side of things while her husband remains unconscious, has made her an unexpected social media star. Even after Cordero’s needed his right leg amputated due to blood clots, Kloots remained undaunted.

Kloots has been hoping and praying that her husband will soon wake up. “He is 41 and he’s been fighting,” she said. “He’s been fighting really hard. We know. He’s literally been thrown every curveball he could be thrown.”

Being on the younger side is a huge tip in the Waitress star’s hat. Doctors told Kloots, “If Nick was in his 70s, it would be a different conversation,” in regards to what could be considered the best-case scenario. “But doctors said do not give up,” she said. “We’re just trying to get to a healthy state to get his trach in but that can’t happen.”

READ NEXT: WATCH: Kayleigh McEnany Pledges ‘I Will Never Lie To You’ at First Press Briefing