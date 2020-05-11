Nicole Leal, Rebel Wilson’s Hairstylist: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Nicole Leal is Rebel Wilson’s hairstylist, who is getting her home renovated on HGTV’s Celebrity IOU. Leal was Wilson’s first friend in America when she moved from Australia to the U.S.

Leal spent on her savings on buying her Burbank, California, home, but hasn’t been able to finish remodeling the front and backyard. That’s where the Property Brothers, Drew and Jonathan Scott, come into play.

“I chose Nicole because she’s my first American friend ever,” Wilson said. “I just remember thinking ‘wow, this girl’s really nice, chill and normal.’ She saved up all her money to buy this house and has nothing left for the outside. To give back to her in this way is just incredible.”

“I was just always brought up being grateful and giving back to people,” Wilson added. “I’m so happy we can do this for Nicole and her family.”

To help give Leal the home she always dreamed of, the Scott brothers made a special area so the hairdresser could entertain friends outside. They also created a space for a grill, and even included a pool that can be used year-round.

To find out more about Leal, continue reading below for five fast facts:

1. Leal and Wilson Met Before She Appeared in ‘Bridesmaids’

Before Pitch Perfect, one of the first biggest films Wilson appeared in was Bridesmaids. It was a brief stint where she plays Annie’s (Kristen Wiig) roommate. When she came in to get her hair and makeup done around that time, Leal was intimated to meet Wilson, afraid she would be mean.

“She came to me to get her hair and makeup done and I was told she was an Australian comedian and immediately I thought she was going to be so mean to me and I was so frightened to meet her–[but] she was the kindest person,” Leal said on Celebrity IOU.

When Leal worked with Wilson on Pitch Perfect their relationship really started to blossom. “She took me to Australia with her and I got to meet her family and I just knew that she was a solid, normal individual and just so kind to people,” Leal said. “Our friendship flourished after that. She is more family than a friend and we have such great conversations together about what is going on in our lives and what’s personal.”

2. Leal Said Stardom Hasn’t Changed Wilson

Becoming an A-list celebrity hasn’t changed the Australian comedian. “Even as much stardom as she’s gone through over the years she’s still the same person,” Leal said. “I love her to pieces.”

“She’s so generous. Even this alone I can’t even,” Leal said about Wilson helping her redo her backyard. “It’s incredible. She’s such an awesome human being. That’s the real Rebel… The fact that you’ve even thought about this is incredible.”

Leal joked, “Yeah, she can be a handful sometimes but she’s worth it. All of it.”

Wilson said she was the one who asked Leal to hangout first. “Its always weird to go from hairdresser-client to friends. I think it was me that said, ‘Oh do you want to grab a drink after work or something like’ that cause I really had no friends,” Wilson said. “She’s so genuine and heartfelt and when she gives me advice it’s from the heart and she doesn’t have any vested interest in my career. She’s just an awesome person.”

3. Leal Was Blown Away With the Results

What the Scott twins were able to pull off was better than Leal could have imagined. It was at least over a year that Leal didn’t have a lawn. “Just to even see the driveway, the color scheme, the plants… It’s unreal,” she said at the end of the episode, after seeing what her property looked like. “I can’t believe that’s what I’m looking at right now. It’s better than I could have even imagined. This is incredible.”

“There was nothing in the backyard and for years I’ve just had to look at concrete and dirt. This is beyond what I would have even image. The memories that I’m going to be able to have back here with family and friends is just really special,” Leal said.

“No words can describe how I felt,” she told the HGTV cameras after she had a moment to soak everything in. “So many words were going through my mind and I just couldn’t say anything of them because it was just so much to take in.”

Wilson was happy she could help her friend out. “To have whole backyard and front yard done, for her I’m sure it’s like a huge relief off her mind,” the comedian said. “Now instead of worrying about that kind of stuff she can just enjoy it and enjoy her weekends and have a lot of fun out there.”

4. Leal Is Helping People Take Care of Their Hair During Quarantine

With the coronavirus pandemic shutting down most non-essential businesses across the nation, Leal used her platform as a stylist to help people take care of their hair at home with DIY kits.

“Salon life will have a temporary look and feel once we’re back,” she wrote on Instagram. “In the meantime If you need haircare products or DIY touch-up kits I’m here for you.”

On April 29, she shared an inspirational quote from Jasmin Barth. “I believe if this is teaching us anything, it’s that community will always prevail and that we’ll come through for one another,” part of the quote read. “It’s almost forcing us to ask for help and show vulnerability.”

5. Leal Just Celebrated Her One-Year Anniversary With her Husband

On April 14, Leal celebrated her wedding anniversary with her husband Josh. “A year ago today we had our dream wedding AND the most epic time celebrating with our closest friends and family,” she wrote.

“We’ve experienced so much in our first year and there’s no other person who continues to teach me to always try and stay patient, keep a smile on my face and not to forget that life will always be an adventure,” the stylist added. “Really wish we were all dancing under the rain again.”

Wilson attended the nuptials, and let Leal stay with her the night before the wedding. “Another thank you to my gal-pal @rebelwilson for letting me crash with her the night before when I was feeling worried about the weather,” she wrote in a post from last year.

To find out what happens, don’t miss Celebrity IOU when it airs at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.

