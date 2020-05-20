Night Angel on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues So Far

It’s the final episode of the season of The Masked Singer, which means viewers will finally get a chance to find out the true identity of Night Angel. She’s dropped plenty of hints along and we’ve compiled some of the top clues.

One thing she can do that seemingly no one else has this season, is use a British accent when she’s talking during her packages. In her first week on The Masked Singer, Night Angel revealed she chose her costume because she’s felt “deeply blessed” all her life.

Night Angel Likes the Duality of Her Costume

“There’s something about the night that’s so deliciously mysterious, with its tendrils in everything, just like me,” she said in one of her first clue packages, explaining her character. “While fame has sometimes brought me down like a landslide, I’ve always been able to find a light. This positive attitude is my best magic trick and the key to my success.”

In the first package, she’s shown going into a motel. First she goes into room No. 4, which has men wearing duckbills, the second room, No. 5 has feisty older women and the final room, No. 6, shows men in suits having a party.

In episode 8, Night Angel seemed to hint that she left a group, saying she “felt rejection for the first time” when she was on her own. “I had a thirst for more, so bang, bang, I left my safe place and chose to fall down to Earth,” she said. “Real talk, being own my own was scary because I felt rejection for the first time. But I taught myself how to survive. I hustled, and with hard work and commitment, built an empire.”

The package showed visual hints like a castle and a strawberry. Other visual clues have been a purple heart drawn with lipstick, a fireplace, sweet tea, and a rotary dial phone.

Night Angel Has Enjoyed Performing Behind a Mask

The following week, Night Angel revealed performing on The Masked Singer has been “therapeutic” and that she’s been singing since she was a teenager. “I’ve never felt as free as I do under this mask,” she said.

A “friend” of Night Angel’s spoke, revealing that the performer had to miss important moments in her final year of high school, like prom, but she wasn’t going to miss her graduation. “She’s always stayed true to herself despite the fame that’s come her way,” the friend said.

Night Angel gave the judges a little more insight into her past on episode 15, showing a map of Colombia, and revealing that her aunt got her into the entertainment industry after she caught her singing Donna Summer’s “Last Dance” into a hairbrush.

“Right there she took me under her wing and taught me all about rhythm and tone. And while you haven’t always known me for my music, I’ve been able to sing through passion and through pain,” Night Angel said. “I need to make it through to the semifinals. So tonight, this kid from the south is going to show everyone what my auntie taught me and prove why this is not my last dance.”

To find out Night Angel’s true identity, don’t miss the finale of The Masked Singer when it airs on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

