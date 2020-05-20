The Night Angel on ‘The Masked Singer’ Guesses

There is one main theory about who the Night Angel on The Masked Singer might be, but not everyone is in agreement. The most popular guess is that Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss is Night Angel, but other popular guesses are Taraji P. Henson and Monica.

Most of the evidence arguably points to Burruss. The judges shrugged off the possibility Burruss was Night Angel early in the season, saying the Bravo reality TV star was too busy filming her own show to perform on The Masked Singer. But Night Angel has certainly fools the judges.

In recent weeks, Night Angel let the judges know that they were cold when it came to guessing her identity, proving that she’s been able to slide under their radar. Aside from her amazing vocals, there’s another thing that’s made Night Angel stand out from the rest of the final three: She’s apparently been using a British accent to throw off the judges when she talks. Whoever Night Angel really is, she’s certainly playful.

During her time on The Masked Singer, Night Angel has impressed the judges by belting out hits like Lady Gaga’s “Million Reasons,” which floored panelist Nicole Scherzinger who said she heard Gaga practicing the difficult song behind stage once. Night Angel continued to show her range, performing songs like “Shout!” by Isley Brothers, “Rise Up” by Andra Day and “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” by Shania Twain. Last week, she performed “How to Love” by Lil Wayne.

Why Night Angel Might Be Kandi Burruss

As far as fans are concerned, Night Angel is definitely the Bravo reality TV star. She famously sang in the ’90s R&B group Xscape, where their 1993 album, Hummin’ Comin’ at ‘Cha, went platinum with two hits– “Just Kickin’ It” and “Understanding”–that were top 10 singles.

Coincidentally, Burruss released new music on the same day as The Masked Singer finale. “New music alert! I dropped my new single #UsedToLoveMe featuring @todrick & @jusss_precious,” she wrote on May 20. “It’s available now so add it to all of your playlist on all music platforms!”

Another clue that ties Burruss into being Night Angel is that the performer has talked about the importance of her education. In a 2014 Instagram post, Burruss said she made her bandmates angry because she ditched a show so she could walk at graduation.

“Night Angel always had to juggle school with chasing her dream, so she missed out on a lot, like senior prom,” a “friend” said in one of the episodes. “But one this she was determined not to miss was earning her diploma. Our graduation conflicted with a huge career opportunity for her, but she refused to miss that day she worked so hard for because that’s just Night Angel.”

Night Angel has also made references to lipstick and putting on lipstick, and Traces of My Lipstick was the name of Xscape’s third studio album. Other hints have been that Burruss owns a restaurant called the Old Lady Gang, and one of her clues packages showed fesity senior citizens in a motel. The numbers four, five and six also appeared in Night Angel’s clue packages, and Burruss wrote the song “4,5,6” for Sole.

What If It’s Not Burruss

Of course, we don’t know for sure if Night Angel is Burruss. There’s another theory circulating that Night Angel might be Monica. Gold Derby put out the possibility the day before the finale, noting Monica was popular in the ’90 and Night Angel has made references like the “boy is mine,” which is one of her most famous hits.

Other guesses the judges have given were Dawn Robinson from En Vogue, Ciara and Henson. Jenny McCarthy has guessed Night Angel is Burruss.

To find out who is revealed as Night Angel, don’t miss The Masked Singer when it airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

