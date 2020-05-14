Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev Are Pregnant on ‘Total Bellas’

Fans of Total Bellas know that the reality show‘s stars, sisters Brie and Nikki Bella, are both pregnant at the same time. Their pregnancies are a big part of the show, and season 5’s May 14 episode shows Nikki and Artem Chigvintsev taking a pregnancy test to find out if they are expecting.

The official synopsis for the episode teases “Nicole reveals she might be pregnant with Artem’s baby. Brie and Bryan’s relationship issues reach the breaking point. Nicole’s long-delayed house construction leads to a major Bella brawl.”

While a sneak preview of the new episode shows Nikki’s negative pregnancy test, she and Artem are currently expecting their first child together.

The couple revealed the news on social media in January 2020. In a post, Nikki said “I can’t even begin to describe to all of you how happy I am! I’M GOING TO BE A MOM!! It’s something I have wanted to be my whole life. I was definitely shocked when I found out. And so nervous! I wasn’t expecting it and felt I wasn’t ready but this journey of life is unpredictable. I thank God every day and night for bringing this amazing blessing and miracle into my life! I am already SO IN LOVE!!”

Nikki & Artem’s Unborn Baby Had a Recent Health Scare, But Everything Turned Out to Be Okay

Since announcing her pregnancy, Nikki has been documenting her journey on social media, as well as on the “Total Bellas Podcast.” During the May 13 podcast episode, Nikki revealed that she and Artem recently were confronted with a scary moment in the pregnancy. She said that the doctors “thought they saw something in our baby’s heart… We kind of had a heart scare! Artem and I had to drive to Los Angeles to get our baby double checked.”

Ultimately, she said ““Everything came out great, which we were so blessed and happy about.”

Of her experience so far with her first pregnancy, Nikki told Us Weekly “I just didn’t realize how all these body changes would feel. I don’t just mean outer, but inner. There are days I really get rocked and exhausted and my body’s going through so much. … It’s just in this shock. It’s just tough.”

Nikki & Artem Got Engaged in France in November 2019

Shortly before their 1-year anniversary of dating, Artem proposed to Nikki – and she said yes!

After going public with their relationship in January 2019, the couple concealed their engagement from curious fans until the start of 2020. Nikki Bella shared the happy news in an Instagram post, telling her followers “Excited for 2020 and the next decade with you @theartemc I said yes in France in November! We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!”

Artem doubled down on the romantic sentiment, celebrating the engagement on his own Instagram page. In a caption, he wrote to his future bride “You are the best thing that has ever happened to me. So excited for what’s to come I love you more than anything and thank you for saying Yes.”

Tune in to new episodes of Total Bellas season 5, Thursday nights at 9/8c on E!

