Nikki Bella’s Engagement Ring with Artem vs. John Cena

Total Divas star Nikki Bella has been engaged twice: Once to John Cena and currently to Artem Chigvintsev.

Bella ended her engagement to the WWE wrestler in April 2018 after she realized he would be sacrificing too much to be with her. One of the most contentious topics for the couple was children–Bella wanted to be a mother and Cena didn’t want to be a father. He later acquiesced, but Bella knew it wasn’t what he really wanted and didn’t want him to resent her.

“I know I cannot handle raising a child… I don’t have the time. And just because everyone else is happy with children doesn’t mean that’s how I have to live,” Cena told Rolling Stone in 2016. “I’m stubborn as f*** and extremely selfish as well. I don’t want kids.”

Bella met Chigvintsev in 2017 when they were patterned together on Dancing With the Stars. At the time she was still with Cena. But after they split, Chigvintsev and Bella reconnecting and starting dating in January 2019.

Chigvintsev Looked at $1 Million Engagement Rings

Chigvintsev proposed with Bella with a "classic" Harry Winston-style ring that has a rectangular diamond and silver band, People magazine wrote, citing a January YouTube video Bella made with her sister, Brie Bella.

Chigvintsev proposed with Bella with a “classic” Harry Winston-style ring that has a rectangular diamond and silver band, People magazine wrote, citing a January YouTube video Bella made with her sister, Brie Bella. “You know me. I’m a very classic, old Hollywood type. I love it.”

The only problem was that it wasn’t the right size and she wanted to change the setting. “I really love the shape; it’s very classic,” Bella said on her podcast.

“When I was looking at it I was like, ‘I think it could be set a little different.’ And so the guy was like, ‘Wow, your girl has a really good eye. She’s actually right about the setting’ — just because I felt like it wasn’t showcasing this gorgeous diamond that he picked out,” Bella, 36, added.

When Chigvintsev was ready to look at rings, he was shocked at the price tag. Bella had told her sister she wanted a 5-carat ring, and the professional dancer was shocked over the pricey diamonds. He went to Goldstein Diamonds and was overwhelmed with the prices, which ranged up to $1 million.

“I feel bad for Artem right now because, hearing these prices, he is dying inside,” Brie Bella teased. “I feel like I’m gonna have to carry him out of here. Poor guy!”

Cena Proposed With a Nearly 5-Carat Diamond

Bella might have gotten the idea of a 5-carat diamond ring from her first fiance, Cena. The ring was a “classic” design from Tiffany & Co. that reportedly cost up to $115,000, a jewellery appraiser told E! Online.

“The center stone is a perfect, round, brilliant diamond around 4 1/2 to 5 carats and about 1/2 carat of round, brilliant diamonds flanking the center stone on the band,” Gemologist Appraiser Deborah Villepigue told the publication. “All the diamonds are set in platinum in a classic, six-prong platinum head. It’s a classic Tiffany design. The center diamond should be VS-1 in clarity and D-E color.”

Cena proposed at WrestleMania 33 in April 2017, and said, “I have been waiting so long to ask you this. Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colace, will you marry me?”

Bella was shocked by the public proposal, but she said it made sense. “It’s where we met. It’s our passion and our life. For me, it’s like, he is my prince charming,” she said on Today at the time. “And honestly, I couldn’t have asked for it to be any other way. It was perfect.”

Bella later revealed on Maria Menounos podcast, “Better Together,” that the differences made them incompatible. “Even in the end when he was willing to give me kids, I could just tell, it’s not what we wanted. And that’s really, like, you know, what pushed me in the end,” she said, according to Us Weekly.

It wasn’t because they didn’t try. “Overall, we did have such an incredible relationship, it was just two people that wanted two different lives,” she said. “We were trying so hard to make it one.”

Cena is now dating Shay Shariatzadeh. As noted by Cheatsheet, Rumors swirled that the couple is engaged, though nothing has been confirmed.

