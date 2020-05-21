Why Didn’t Nikki Bella & John Cena Have a Wedding or Get Married?

Despite being together for six years, Nikki Bella and John Cena never had a wedding or got married. Even though they loved each other, the Total Bellas star ended the engagement in April 2018 because she knew they wanted different things.

Cena Had Long Said He Didn’t Want to Have Children

“Overall, we did have such an incredible relationship, it was just two people that wanted two different lives,” Bella told Maria Menounos on her podcast, as noted by Us Weekly. “Even in the end when he was willing to give me kids, I could just tell, it’s not what we wanted. And that’s really, like, you know, what pushed me in the end.”

They tried to reconcile, but Bella didn’t want Cena to resent her. “If I’m going to force someone to be a father … what if he looks at you down the road and just regrets everything, and then you have this child and you’ve built this life,” she said. “Is that what you want? And I remember thinking: It’s not what I want.”

After her split from Cena, the Total Bellas star began dating fiancé Artem Chigvintsev in January 2019. The following year, Bella revealed Chigvintsev had proposed. “I said yes in France in November! We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!

Soon after, Bella revealed she and sister Brie were both pregnant. “Wait, twins being pregnant at the same time?” Brie Bella told People magazine. “People are going to think that’s a joke. We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can’t really plan pregnancy!”

“[It was] a total surprise,” Nikki Bella added. “It took even me a good week to come to terms with like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m pregnant.’ I’m not ready for it.”

She told the publication she had always dreamed of motherhood.“So when I thought it was going to be taken, for me, it was really difficult,” she said. “I was just like, gosh, I can’t imagine life without being a mom and experiencing the miracle of life and raising a child. I’m just so family-oriented that I couldn’t imagine not having that family life.”

Bella Thought About Freezing Her Eggs

In Thursday’s episode of Total Bellas, the star goes to the doctor to see if she should freeze her eggs. At 35 years old, her doctor says it would be a good choice, considering that having a child passed 45 with her own eggs would be impossible.

Bella didn’t tell Chigvintsev she was going to the doctor, bringing her mom to the appointment instead. Later, after thinking about it by herself, Bella decided that she wanted to freeze her eggs. Chigvintsev was thrown off by her decision.

“I don’t get it. That’s the only option?” Chigvintsev said when Bella told him about her choice. “Would it matter what my thoughts are because it seems like you already know what you’re doing.”

“This is such a big decision,” he added in a confessional to E! cameras. “Why not freeze the embryo that would be our kids? Being in that unknown does make you feel like you’re not part of this relationship at the capacity you think you are.”

