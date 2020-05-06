Nurses Week 2020: Freebies & Specials for Healthcare Workers

Nurses Week in 2020 will be taking place from May 6 to May 12, and it’s especially important this year to celebrate this day because of everything nurses have done throughout the coronavirus outbreak. National Nurses Week starts with National Nurses Day on May 6 and it ends on May 12, which is the birthday of the founder of modern nursing, Florence Nightingale.

Restaurants and businesses have already been showing their support for nurses, healthcare workers and those on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak, but a lot of businesses will have extra freebies, deals and specials on Nurses Day and Nurses Week. Here’s what you need to know:

Freebies, Specials & Deals on National Nurses Day & Nurses Week 2020

The massive shoe brand Adidas is offering 40% off any purchase on the website to all verified medical professionals, first responders, nurses and members of the military. Those seeking to get the discount will need to have their ID verified on the Adidas website. For weeks now, Crocs has been offering free shoes to healthcare workers each day on their website, at 12 p.m. ET.

There are 10,000 free pairs of Crocs available a day, but as per the company’s site: “Due to extremely high volume there is a virtual waiting room every day and only a portion of those in line will get through to make a request.”

Throughout the month of May, medical professionals and first responders can file their federal and state taxes for free through the H&R Block Tax Pro Go system. Skechers is offering 30% off their shoes with free shipping and free returns for nurses and essential workers until May 31. Throughout the month of May, Lovesac is offering a 40% discount to nurses and other healthcare and frontline workers.

For those looking for a gas discount, BP has one-time use codes for nurses and healthcare workers to get a 50 cent per gallon discount the next time they fill up at a BP or Amoco station.

There Are a Lot of Food & Drink Discounts for Nurses From Restaurants & Fast Food Chains

It’s almost Nurses Week! To celebrate, we’re offering a FREE Medium Hot or Iced Coffee & a Donut to all nurses & healthcare professionals at participating Dunkin’ locations, on Wednesday, May 6 🤗 pic.twitter.com/Ouj6VxRIKq — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) May 5, 2020

In addition to the deals and discounts outlined above, there are also some food and drink freebies or specials. Many of these are ongoing during the COVID-19 outbreak while others are available only during Nurses Day or Nurses Week.

Circle K is offering free tea and coffee to nurses, first responders and health care workers, with ID proof required. Healthcare workers can go to Chipotle and get a free burrito starting on National Nurses Day on May 6. Dunkin’ Donuts has a deal at operating locations on May 6 for a free medium hot or iced coffee along with a free donut. This deal is available to all health care workers.

Starbucks is giving free coffee to front line workers during the COVID-19 outbreak and has been doing so since March 25. On April 26, the company said: “Starbucks partners have served more than 1 million cups of free coffee to first responders and front-line health care workers during the COVID-19 outbreak.” It will continue to do so throughout Nurses Week and until the end of May.

