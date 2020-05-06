Nurses Week 2020: Ways to Say Thank You to Healthcare Workers

Nurses Week is taking place this year from May 6 to May 12, starting with the National Nurses Day on May 6. Now with the coronavirus outbreak of the last months, it’s more important than ever to take some time to honor the nurses all over the country battling this virus and fulfilling critical roles.

There are a lot of different ways for people to thank healthcare workers and nurses, even during this time of isolation, whether you know any nurses personally or not. Dr. Anthony Fauci said of healthcare workers: “Not only are [they] giving life-saving treatment to people, but every single day, [they’re] putting themselves at risk for themselves and their family. I just think that the American public owes a phenomenal debt of gratitude for these people, and they should just salute them in every way you can. When you see health care workers, just applaud them.”

Although everyone should continue to practice social distancing, staying home unless needed and wearing a mask when leaving the house, there are virtual ways to thank nurses and recognize their hard work and sacrifices.

Ways to Say Thank You to Nurses & Best Gifts to Buy for Nurses Week 2020

The Nurses Month theme this week is self-care. Take steps to safeguard your well-being and that of your colleagues. To learn more, click here https://t.co/LCpzkpRBF3 #ANANursesMonth #healthynurses pic.twitter.com/anJ6i3Y5OD — Nurses Association (@ANANursingWorld) May 4, 2020

There are shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE) on the front lines. Nurses are putting themselves at risk by often wearing the same PPE all day when they would normally be replacing their gloves, masks and gowns between patients. You can either look online to buy PPE for nurses that you know or call a nearby hospital and find out if you can donate money to help them purchase more equipment.

Nurses are on their feet all day, and one thing that can really help with that is compression socks. Buy the nurse in your life some pairs of compression socks and they’ll really appreciate it.

A gift card to a local restaurant that offers delivery or a grocery store gift card might be really helpful at this point in their busy lives. Better yet, doing their groceries for them or preparing and delivering meals to their work could be really appreciated, since most nurses don’t have time to prepare healthy meals for themselves after working long shifts.

Sometimes, what really matters is just saying thank you and letting them know that they’re appreciated and their hard work is recognized. Take a bit of extra time in your day to message nurses and thank them for their work and sacrifice.

Many Restaurants & Businesses Are Offering Deals & Freebies for Nurses Week

Many businesses are recognizing nurses and healthcare workers during Nurse Week but also throughout the month of May. Many have been offering deals for weeks for any frontline workers, from Crocs offering free shoes to healthcare workers, Adidas giving 40% off the purchase for any healthcare workers, to Starbucks giving out free coffees every day.

Many locations offering free deals and freebies will require a work badge or medical ID to show the person’s status as a front line worker.

READ NEXT: How to Volunteer & Help Others During Coronavirus