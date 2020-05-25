Olive Garden’s Memorial Day Hours & Menu 2020: Is It Open or Closed?

Olive Garden is open on Memorial Day 2020, and most stores are operating under their normal Monday business hours. However, the store near you may be making some changes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A statement provided to Heavy said that store hours may vary by location. Most stores are open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. However, their menu items remain the same for Memorial Day 2020. Check the Olive Garden store locator to get the specifics on your neighborhood Olive Garden’s hours and services.

Here’s what you need to know:

Olive Garden Is Open on Memorial Day & Serving Up Its Classic Favorite Menu Items

Live look at us listening to #RainOnMe on repeat all day. 🎵 pic.twitter.com/yLV4Aw2XsR — Olive Garden (@olivegarden) May 22, 2020

Some things have changed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Olive Garden’s menu has not. The restaurant is open at most locations from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday, May 25, 2020, or Memorial Day. Check your local restaurant listing to see if the hours and services vary at your location.

“Olive Garden’s hours will remain the same for Memorial Day, but may vary based on location due to specific county or state requirements,” a statement provided to Heavy said. “The menu will also remain the same for Memorial Day but may vary based on location. Guests can visit OliveGarden.com for more information.”

If your local Olive Garden is not open for dine-in services, you can get your favorite menu items by car-side pickup and even by next-day delivery at some locations. Order online and see what services your local Olive Garden is offering during the coronavirus pandemic.

You can order all of your favorite menu items online, including the Tour of Italy, Chicken Parmagiana and Giant Cheese-Stuffed Shells. You can also order the Family-Style Lasagna Bundle for $62. It includes the Lasagna Classico, Famous House Salad, a dozen breadsticks and a 2-liter of Coke, Diet Coke or Sprite. Customers must place their order for a family bundle at least four hours in advance. See the full Olive Garden menu here.

Some Olive Garden Locations Are Reopening Their Dining Rooms, While Others Remain Closed Due to COVID-19

The 3 comfort essentials:

✔️ Blanket

✔️ Breadsticks

✔️ Chicken & Gnocchihttps://t.co/n7CYevh2CF pic.twitter.com/5LwdPxdcdU — Olive Garden (@olivegarden) May 1, 2020

Olive Garden recently announced that some of its dine-in facilities will reopen. Whether or not your local Olive Garden has dine-in options depends on your state’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts and mandates. Check the Olive Garden store locator for specifics.

“The health and safety of our guests and team members has always been our first priority,” Olive Garden’s parent company, Darden, wrote in an online statement. “We have a dedicated team of experts who are in close contact with state and local officials, and are monitoring the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), to inform our decisions. While our dining rooms were closed, we took great care to continue serving you with our To Go offerings. As we welcome you back into our dining rooms, we remain committed to this promise. But we need your help.”

There are additional mitigation efforts in place at Olive Garden locations that have reopened for dine-in. This includes social distancing that allows guests to remain 6 feet apart, daily temperature checks for its workers, frequent hand washing and sanitation, and employees wearing face coverings. Olive Garden asks its customers not to congregate at their restaurants, join an online waiting list, wear a mask, use mobile pay and stay 6 feet apart from other guests.

