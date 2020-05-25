Outback & Longhorn Steakhouses Memorial Day Hours & Menus 2020

This year on Memorial Day, Outback and Longhorn Steakhouse are offering discounts on food for veterans and active-duty military personnel. Memorial Day is a holiday to honor the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military and occurs on Monday, May 25 this year.

Due to the global coronavirus pandemic, many Americans won’t be hosting their usual big Memorial Day barbeque parties or cookouts, so restaurants are stepping up to offer deals on takeout and delivery services.

There are still ways to celebrate the unofficial kickoff to the summer, though; there’s still the possibility of sitting down for a nice meal outdoors or just sitting outside with a drink.

Outback Steakhouse Memorial Day Hours and Menu

Outback Steakhouse already has the 10 percent “heroes discount,” which offers 10 percent off to military personnel and their immediate family members. This year, nurses, doctors, medical staff, police officers and firefighters are also eligible for the discount. It is valid with a corresponding ID and can be applied to any meal every day of the week.

There is no special menu on Memorial Day 2020, but the regular staples will be available to guests for dine-in where available and take-out where dine-in is not available. They also have a free delivery special for a limited time, but it does not apply to third-party delivery services like Doordash or Postmates.

Most Outback Steakhouse locations are open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. for takeout and delivery.

The menu includes the famous Bloomin’ Onion, Aussie Cheese Fries and Kookaburra Wings. They also feature a variety of steaks and Outback favorite entrees like grilled chicken on the barbie, chicken tenders and a ribs and chicken platter.

The entire menu is available to view online. Either order online for pickup or call ahead and order for pickup or delivery.

Longhorn Steakhouse Memorial Day Hours and Menu

While they are also offering their usual menu, Longhorn Steakhouse is also firing up a social media “hotline” for help with grilling issues and cooking questions. They’ve put together a team of in-house grilling experts to work throughout Memorial Day weekend.

All you have to do to get their advice is post your question on Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #LHGRILLUS or post on the LongHorn Facebook page.

The hours for LongHorn vary by location, but they are usually 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. local time. Give your location a call before heading out, or order online to ensure they are open. The steakhouses are open for dine-in where they can be in accordance with state and local laws, and others are open for delivery and carryout.

All the menu items are available to view online. The appetizers offered include steakhouse wings, spicy chicken bites, wild west shrimp and firecracker chicken wraps. Steaks include the renegade sirloin, flo’s filet, the New York Shrimp and options like the Renegade Sirloin and Parmesan Crusted Chicken or the Renegade Sirloin and Redrock Grilled Shrimp.

When it comes to dessert, LongHorn offers a chocolate stampede or strawberries and cream shortcake.

