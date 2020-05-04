Paige Heard, Amber Heard’s Mother Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Amber Heard revealed on May 3 that she is mourning the death of her mother, Paige Heard. She shared the news on Instagram. Paige was 63 years old.

The 34-year-old Aquaman actress posted to her Instagram followers to share the heartwrenching news. Paige Heard left behind Amber as well as her sister Whitney.

Heard did not reveal a cause of death for her mother, instead choosing to focus on what her mother meant to her and expressing her gratitude for her mother’s presence in her life.

Here’s what you should know about Heard’s mother’s death:

1. Heard Opened Up About Her Mother on Instagram

Heard revealed her mother’s death on Instagram, taking time to write out a long, heartfelt message to fans.

“I am heartbroken and devastated beyond belief at the loss of my mom, Paige Heard. She left us too early, clasping onto the memory of her beautiful, gentle soul,” she wrote. “She will be missed from the very depths of our hearts forever. Her unflinching, open heart made her the most beautiful woman I had ever known.”

She continued, “It’s hard to imagine and even more difficult to say but I feel truly lucky to have been her daughter and been given the gift off having the light she shone on everyone, fall on me for nearly 34 years. This has been an unbelievably painful time but in that, I am reminded of what survives us all, love. The kindness, support and generosity my sister Whit and I have received from friends and family has been utterly soul-saving.”

2. Celebrities Responded to the Post With Well-Wishes

After the post, other celebrities reached out to Heard to send well-wishes and condolences.

Katey Denno, a celebrity makeup artist responded, “Oh my God, amber. My heart is with you.”

Andie Macdowell wrote, “I’m so sorry for your loss dear one,” and Cara Delivingne left a heart emoji.

3. Heard’s Sister Whitney Said She Was “Beyond Heartbroken”

Whit Heard also shared a message about the loss of their mother on her Instagram.

She wrote, “There are very few pains sharper than losing your momma… beyond heartbroken to say that I’ve lost mine. Words can’t express the amount of gratitude I will forever feel to have had her in my world and for being my first and my most true example of kindness and love.”

“There have been so many people in our world that have pulled out all the stops to show up for amber and I, and I will spend the rest of my days trying to make up for it,” she wrote. “but for now, just know how thankful we are… for those of you who are able to, call your mom. Tell her you love her. And apologize for all the bullsh*t you put her thru. tell her you love her…”

4. Heard Posted About Her Mother on International Women’s Day

On March 8, 2020, Amber Heard took to Instagram to celebrate International Women’s Day by posting an image with her sister and her mother.

“Happy International Women’s Day, a day dedicated to all you bad**s women warriors out there,” she wrote at the time, tagging her sister in the photo.

She has previously been open about her closeness with her parents, and her mother was close with Heard’s ex-husband Johnny Depp, according to The Blast.

5. Heard Previously Opened Up About Coming Out to Her Mother

In March 2019, Heard opened up about coming out as bisexual to her parents. Though she said they did not understand initially, they did accept her for who she is.

“I am from Austin, Texas,” she said at a SXSW panel at the time. “My dad is out of Central Casting Texan, Good Southern man, and I was raised in a religious home.”

“And being an outspoken lesbian, atheist, vegetarian, I remember when I told them about my relationship, that I was in love with this woman, and at the beginning of that it was just tears, tears,” she continued. “They didn’t know how to process it because, for them, it was being thrown into a binary system of processing it, negative or positive.”

She recalled that five years later, she was receiving an award and her parents came out to support her.

READ NEXT: Angela Simmons Still Mourns Son’s Father Sutton Tennyson Who Died