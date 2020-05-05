Pancheros Cinco de Mayo Menu & Specials 2020

Mexico celebrates Cinco de Mayo every year to commemorate the victory at the Battle of Puebla in the war during the French occupation of Mexico. In the United States, Cinco de Mayo is a festive celebration of Mexican heritage and folklore. Several restaurants are offering special Cinco de Mayo deals and freebies this year, so here’s what you need to know about Pancheros’ Cinco de Mayo menu.

BOGO Entrees

For the entire week of Cinco de Mayo — May 4 through May 10 — Pancheros is offering BOGO entrees, which means if you order two entrees for delivery, you get one entree free.

“Treat yourself to lunch and dinner or feed your quarantine buddy,” reads the Pancheros website.

To qualify, the order must be placed on Pancheros.com or through the Pancheros app. The offer does not apply to to-go orders that are picked up at the restaurant.

If you need Pancheros for a large group, there is also catering available, which offers burritos boxes, a taco bar, a bowl bar, or a large order of chips and various dipping options.

And as always, Pancheros is offering its rewards program where for every dollar you snd, you earn one reward point. After 100 points, you earn a free entree, any of one of the five main menu items (burrito, burrito bowl, salad, tacos, or quesadilla).

The restaurant has also recently been honoring frontline heroes and essential workers with its #pancHEROS hashtag on social media.

We want to spread some positivity so we’re shining a light on the individuals in our communities that have gone above and beyond recently. 💌 Send an explanation & photo of your PancHERO to heros@pancheros.com by 4/12 and we’ll share some of our favorite stories ♥️ #pancHEROS pic.twitter.com/ePSvgidBya — Pancheros (@pancheros) April 3, 2020

What Is Cinco de Mayo?

Mexico celebrates Cinco de Mayo (the Fifth of May) to commemorate its victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862.

In that battle, the Mexican army was outmanned and outgunned but managed to defeat the much larger French army, which provided a significant morale boost to the Mexican forces. According to an account on Napoleon.org, French General Charles de Lorencez’s failed attack on the convent at Cerro de Guadalupe hill in southern Mexico led to a retreat and a pursuit by the Mexican army, driving the French forces out of Orizaba.

In subsequent battles, the French would be victorious over the Mexican forces, eventually taking Mexico City in 1863. But the Mexican people fought back and in 1966, the French withdrew from the country.

A common misconception about Cinco de Mayo is that it is Mexico’s independence day, much like how the United States celebrates its independence on the Fourth of July. But in actuality, Mexico’s independence day is celebrated on September 16, which is the day that started the Mexican War of Independence. Mexico also observes the end of the war, which lasted for 11 years, on September 27.

In the United States, Cinco de Mayo has become more of a general celebration of Mexican heritage rather than an observance of the specific Battle of Puebla. U.S. customs include cultural festivals with food and music, folklore demonstrations that include traditional Mexican dancing and mariachi music, or units taught in school about the day and its historical significance.

