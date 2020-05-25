Panera Bread’s Memorial Day Hours 2020: Is It Open or Closed?

Panera Bread is OPEN on Memorial Day this year, so if you’re craving a sandwich on your way to the next cookout, Panera has you covered. The bakery chain only closes for three holidays each year – Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas Day, so if you’re in need of a snack on Memorial Day, you’re in luck.

However, because Panera Bread is chain-operated, the hours and holiday schedules may vary depending on your location, so we always recommend calling ahead before stopping by. You can look up your local Panera Bread by clicking here.

Panera specializes in pastas, soups, sandwiches and salads, with a variety of options to choose from on. The restaurant also offers a selection of coffees, teas and beverages, plenty of dessert options, and an enormous bakery filled with bagels, different flavored cream cheeses, cookies, and more. Panera doesn’t typically offer deals or specials for holidays, but you can still check out their menu by clicking here.

The bakery chain is open from 6:30 a.m. (depending on the location), to 9 p.m, Monday through Sunday, although the in-house dining may be limited at the moment. Here’s what we know about Panera Bread’s holiday hours of operation:

Panera Bread is Open for Most Major Federal Holidays

Because the bakery restaurants are chain-operated, specific hours vary from bakery-cafe to bakery-cafe, according to the Panera Bread website. “To find the hours for your neighborhood Panera Bread, please begin the process of placing an order here. Once you select a location and date/time, you will see more specific hours of operation, including holiday hours,” the site states.

According to Store Holiday Hours, Panera Bread is generally open on most major and minor holidays, excluding Christmas, Easter and Thanksgiving. However, reduced hours may apply on certain holidays, depending on your location.

There has been some confusion about Panera Bread’s holiday hours online over the years; some sites claim Panera Bread is open 365 days a year, while others state that the store is only closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas. The bakery confirmed to Heavy in April 2020 that many locations are also closed on Easter, bringing the total number of holiday closures up to three.

Because of the confusion, we again recommend calling ahead to be sure of the hours. You can click here to find phone numbers for the restaurant nearest you. We also suggest turning on your GPS if you are searching for restaurants on a mobile phone, to get the most accurate hours for your nearest Panera Bread store.

Panera Encourages Customers to Donate Meals to Healthcare Workers During the COVID Pandemic

Panera Bread is offering contactless delivery and no-contact curbside pickup during the COVID-19 pandemic. The bakery chain is also taking extra precautions and implementing new safety measures to protect customers and employees from the coronavirus.

“Our Panera Family is just that — family made up of associates, guests and the communities we serve,” the website reads. “Panera is here to help provide good, wholesome meals during this challenging time, and the health, safety and overall well-being of our family, and yours, is always our top priority. Read about the latest decisions and updates from our team as we respond to the COVID-19 crisis and continue in our mission to safely serve you.”

The restaurant is also encouraging customers to purchase extra meals to be delivered to healthcare workers during the epidemic. “One thing we’ve heard is people want a way to deliver food to our first responders without bombarding hospital admins with more work. We have a new platform that makes it easier to deliver food directly to participating hospitals across the country. We will coordinate, prepare, & deliver fresh meals on your behalf,” the Instagram post above reads.

