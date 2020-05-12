Patrick & Myriam 90 Day Fiancé Update: Where Are They Today?

Patrick and Myriam starred on the first season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, and although their relationship didn’t work out in the end, the reality stars remain good friends today and still keep in regular contact.

The reality stars are both featured on the new 90 Day Fiancé spinoff Self-Quarantined, where they document their lives in isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic. New episodes of the miniseries air Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

Here’s what we know about the reality stars and what they’ve been up to ahead of their debut on Self-Quarantined:

Patrick is Focusing on His Children & Career Right Now

When Patrick isn’t being filmed for reality television, he does MMA fighting and works as a DJ in Las Vegas. The 90 Day star frequently updates his Instagram page with photos of his children, clips of his time on the TLC show, and videos of himself DJing at home during quarantine.

Although he and Myriam were featured on 90 Day Fiancé, the two never fully sparked up a romance. Patrick was clearly smitten with his French beau, but she didn’t return his feelings to the extent that he was hoping for. They attempted a short romance during their time on What Now?, but it didn’t really pan out.

Despite their failed attempt at dating, the two remain good friends today. Patrick recently shared a throwback clip of his 90 Day storyline and captioned the video with a lengthy tribute to Myriam, gushing about how great of a person she is.

“We all have our ups and downs, but it’s what we do to move forward is what counts…I’ve grown SOOOO much since going to Paris France & so has Myriam!” he captioned the video. “She is a GREAT person & friend!!! This was SUCH a great time in my life because I learned a lot about myself & was able to mature in a way I couldn’t have if I didn’t go to France.”

Patrick’s most recent Instagram post features a self-shot video of himself commenting on a new episode of Before the 90 Days, in a similar fashion to Pillow Talk. The reality star joked about Rose and Ed’s storyline while feeding his infant son and ask fans what they thought about the new season. Check out the video above.

Myriam Runs a YouTube Channel & is an MTV Hostess

https://www.instagram.com/p/B4iCNcRCIoo/

Meanwhile, Myriam landed herself a job as an MTV hostess, interviewing celebs and musicians at big events and awards shows. She was an interviewer during the 2019 EMA’s, and her Instagram page is filled with pictures of the reality star interviewing celeb musicians like K Camp, Lil Yachty, Lil Mosey and more.

She also runs a YouTube channel, which features videos of the reality star interviewing musicians while traveling the world and attending music festivals. Myriam will also be featured on Self-Quarantined alongside Patrick, as the two catch up through video chat while self-isolating.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined air Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here. In the meantime, you check out all the latest in TV coverage and entertainment news here.

