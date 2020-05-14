Pauly D and JWoww’s Love Story & Relationship Timeline

Since the very beginning of Jersey Shore, there’s always been an attraction between Pauly D and Jenni “JWoww” Farley. It all started in the summer of 2009, shortly after they met each other for the first time in Seaside.

To promote his new show with Vinny Guadagnino, A Double Shot at Love, the trio looked back on the time JWoww and Pauly kissed in his bed. In 2009, Jenni was dating ex-boyfriend Tom Lippolis, but she hadn’t disclosed that to Pauly at the time of the smooch.

Pauly D and JWoww Revisit The First Time They Hooked Up

“I’m going upstairs to lay down and JWoww comes and lays down with me,” Pauly says in the old clip, resurfaced by MTV in 2019. “We’re starting to kiss. It’s getting a little bit crazy. She’s rubbing up on me, I’m rubbing up on her a little bit.”

JWoww then references Pauly’s lower area, saying, “I love it.” In a confessional, JWoww from ten years ago says she “technically” cheated on her boyfriend. After revisiting that night, she remembered it as “very aggressive” and said, “It must have been the tequila talking.”

While JWoww was uncomfortable with the scene, Pauly loved reminiscing. “I like this scene,” he said. “I’m just saying!”

With JWoww and Pauly D both on Season 3 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, the duo had an opportunity to take their relationship to the next level while celebrating Angelina Pivarnick’s bachelorette party in New Orleans. If they did, their friends would have supported it.

“That first night when Jenni looked at Pauly’s pierced penis, it was magical,” Vinny said, as noted by People magazine. “To see Jenni hook up with Pauly now, that would be like watching greatness all over again.”

Deena Cortese agreed with Vinny. “I would love to see Jenni and Pauly ‘do’ sex,” she said. “Somebody has to hookup! It’s a bachelorette.”

The couple didn’t hook up because Pauly didn’t want to ruin their friendship. “JWoww, I will never disrespect you like that. You know that, right?” he said. “I will never make you do anything that would jeopardize anything.”

Pauly D Is The Reason He and JWoww Haven’t Hooked Up

It’s not the first time Pauly has shut JWoww down. When she divorced from ex-husband Roger Matthews in 2018 she tried to see if there was anything between them. “Pauly and I have this weird past. And after I filed for a divorce, I tried to reopen that past,” JWoww said, according to People. “He surprised me for my birthday and I went back to his hotel room and it just didn’t work out like that. So I decided to just end it there.”

In an interview with Us Weekly, Pauly cleared up why he didn’t want to cross the line with JWoww. “She’s a great girl, she’s awesome,” he told the publication in April. “But she is like a sister to us, she’s like family. I wouldn’t want to cross that line again.”

While Pauly is single, JWoww is currently dating professional wrestler Zack Carpinello, who earned the nickname “24” because of his age. They briefly split after JWoww saw her boyfriend flirting with Angelina last season. They have since reconnected and are quarantining together and JWoww smoothed things over with Angelina.

To find out what happens between the stars, don’t miss Jersey Shore: Family Vacation when it airs on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

READ NEXT: JWoww & Boyfriend Zack Carpinello Still Together: 5 Fast Facts