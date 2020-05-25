Pizza Hut Memorial Day Hours 2020: Is It Open or Closed?

Pizza Hut is OPEN on Memorial Day this year, so if you’re looking to grab a slice of pizza on your way to holiday festivities, the pizza restaurant has you covered. Pizza Hut typically only closes on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day each year, so if you’re craving a slice of pizza this Memorial Day, you’re in luck.

Although most Pizza Hut locations will be open on Monday, some stores may have limited or extended hours, depending on your location, so we recommend calling ahead to be sure. Because Pizza Hut is chain-operated, the holiday hours are usually left up to the discretion of the chain owner, so some restaurants in smaller towns and cities may be closed.

Pizza Hut is usually open from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. on weekdays, and later on weekends. You can find Pizza Hut’s latest deals here, and Pizza Hut restaurants located by state here. Although there aren’t any specific Memorial Day deals at this time, Pizza Hut frequently updates their offers, so there’s always something on sale. The restaurant specialize in pizza, wings, pasta and breadsticks, as well as a plenty of desserts, soft drinks and more.

Keep reading for details on the pizza restaurant’s holiday hours of operation:

Pizza Hut is Open on Most Major Holidays, Excluding Thanksgiving & Christmas Day

Pizza Hut only closes for two federal holidays each year, including Thanksgiving and Christmas Day, although some locations remain open on Thanksgiving with reduced hours in a few cities. Otherwise Pizza Hut is open on most major holidays, including New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, the 4th of July and Labor Day.

According to Holiday Shopping Hours, most Pizza Hut restaurants are open on the following holidays:

New Year’s Day

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Valentine’s Day

Presidents Day

Mardi Gras Fat Tuesday

St. Patrick’s Day

Good Friday

Easter Sunday

Easter Monday

Cinco de Mayo

Mother’s Day

Memorial Day

Father’s Day

Independence Day

Labor Day

Columbus Day

Halloween

Veterans Day

Black Friday

Christmas Eve

New Year’s Eve

Since pizza is typically a very popular craving during holidays like Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day, many pizza chains often remain open in order to accommodate the spike in customer demand. After all, pizza is a go-to for many celebrations during those weekends, so it wouldn’t make sense to close on those days.

Pizza Hut is Implementing Several Safety Precautions During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Pizza Hut is offering contactless delivery during the COVID-19 pandemic, which allows customers to place an order without worrying about having physical contact with the delivery driver. The pizza chain is also taking extra precautions and implementing new safety measures to protect customers and employees from the coronavirus.

“Our process requires that your pizza leaves our 400+ degree oven and slides hands free into the box so the only person who touches it after it comes out of the oven, is you,” the Pizza Hut website states. “Pizza Hut’s industry-leading hygiene policies have always required strict food safety, hand hygiene and cleaning and sanitation procedures including making contactless soap and contactless hand sanitizer available at every sink location in our kitchens.”

The chain also has employees wearing masks, using single-use disposable gloves and doing frequent temperature checks. All stores have also installed counter shields and practice social distancing guidelines to keep customers safe during the pandemic.

