Potty Safe on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Entrepreneurs Colt and Stacy Hall took their product, the Potty Safe, to the Sharks on ABC’s Shark Tank to see if they could get an investment in their company.

The husband and wife duo pitched their product to sharks Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Daymond John and Robert Herjavec. According to the episode synopsis, they “have a solution to one of childhood’s messiest milestones.”

The Potty Safe product is a child potty with a childproof latch with a removable waste bowl that can only be removed by adults, not by kids. It also features an easy-to-clean design.

Here’s what you should know about Potty Safe:

1. The Potty Safe is the First Ever Child Proof Potty Training Chair

According to the company website, the Potty Safe is the first ever childproof potty training chair, and the idea for the product came when the Halls were potty training their first daughter.

“Our daughter loved taking out the waste bowl just as she saw mommy and daddy do a hundred times,” the website reads. “She would end up dumping it all over, adding even more stress to the insanity of potty training!”

They looked online for a locking potty chair, but they couldn’t find one, so they took matters into their own hands to create Potty Safe.

2. They Want to Help Alleviate The Stress of Potty Training

The goal of Potty Safe is to help alleviate the stress that comes to parents when it’s time for potty training.

“We understand just how stressful potty training can be and are excited to help alleviate some of this stress for you,” the website reads. “It is full of ups and downs with days that just don’t have enough time in them. Just imagine potty training with no unnecessary spills and less time cleaning up messes that shouldn’t have happened.”

They also use the motto “Potty Train the Potty Safe Way.”

3. The Product Has Won Multiple Awards

According to the Cassville Democrate, the Potty Safe has won multiple awards since its creation nearly five years ago.

“We were chosen for the 2019 Creative Child Product of the Year, 2019 Baby Maternity Top Choice Award, as well as the Family Choice Award,” Stacy told the site. “These are huge honors and we are pretty excited about them. We also hold a utility patent on our Potty Safe.”

They are up for the same awards in 2020, but the judging has been pushed back due to COVID-19. So far in 2020, they have received the 2020 Baby and Children’s Product Number 1 Reader’s Favorite Potty and were featured in Inventors Digest.

4. The Founders Found Out They’d Be on ‘Shark Tank’ Two Weeks Before Their Appearance

The process to get onto Shark Tank is usually a long process with time in between rounds for entrepreneurs to prepare to try to get on the show. The Halls tried out in April 2019 to get into the Tank, and they found out in late April that they would appear.

“We found out we would appear on the show on April 24,” she told the Cassville Democrat. “So, we only had two weeks to prepare. There are multiple rounds that you have to make it through before being on the show. The odds from the first audition to being aired on the show are less than 1 percent.”

She said they were excited to film and were even more excited when they found out that they would be on the air.

5. The Potty Safe is Available Online and Through Multiple Retailers

At the time of writing, the Potty Safe is available to purchase online and in person through multiple retailers. The chair is priced at $28.95.

The chair is available to purchase on Amazon, Walmart.com and buybuybaby.com. It is available in three colors and has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon.

Tune in to Shark Tank at 8 p.m./7 p.m. central on Friday, May 8, 2020 to see if the Halls get a deal from one of the sharks.

