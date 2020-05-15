How to Watch the ‘Pretty Little Liars’ Reunion Online

On Friday, May 15, the cast of Pretty Little Liars is staging a virtual reunion to raise money for Feeding America via Cast4Good, an organization that brings stars and their fans together all for a good cause. The participants in the reunion include Troian Bellisario, Ashley Benson, Tyler Blackburn, Lucy Hale, Ian Harding, Shay Mitchell, Janel Parrish, Sasha Pieterse, and creator Marlene King.

Here’s how to watch the online live stream of the event.

Tickets Are Available Via Cast4Good

General admission tickets for the hour-long live stream event are available on LoopedLive for $15 each. The proceeds go to Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization.

The site is also allowing a limited number of users to upgrade their experience and have a one-on-one video chat with their favorite cast member that lasts at least one minute, but those tickets have sold out already.

Cast4Good says, “Join the cast for a unique and intimate conversation – live and direct from their homes to yours. It’s a virtual fan-fest from the comfort of your own couch.”

The reunion promises to “see [the cast and creator] answer questions submitted by you, the fans, get exclusive behind the scenes insights and discuss all things Pretty Little Liars. Join fellow fans from around the world, have a great time and help support a great cause.”

Lucy Hale Says Maybe Someday They Could Revisit the Actual Characters

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Hale says that she hasn’t ruled out stepping back into Aria Montgomery’s shoes at some point.

“Anything is possible at this point,” she says. “I don’t rule anything out, [but] I feel like we’d need a little more time to pass. I feel like we would get more out of it if we were, like, 10 years down the road,” says Hale.

She adds that she feels like a spinoff is more likely, but she’s “so protective” of the show that if they decided to reboot it with a whole new cast, she would want to be a producer on the show.

Hale also says she’s really looking forward to catching up with her former castmates.

“I just can’t wait to catch up. And do it all along with everyone watching. [It’s] such an amazing cause. I’m looking forward to it,” says Hale, adding, “It’ll just be good to connect with people. I just want to have conversations. And not only with people that I haven’t seen in two years, but [with] all the fans that are calling in. I think it’s just gonna be a lot of positive energy and a lot of love.”

Speaking of quarantining, Hale also says she’s sure Aria and Ezra are holed up somewhere together — but it’s nothing new for them because they always were such homebodies.

“I feel like they would be quarantining anyway. They were so strange. I feel like they would be in a cabin just alone anyway,” says Hale. “They were always like an old married couple, even when they were young. They’re knitting and having tea. I don’t know what else they’re doing.”

The Pretty Little Liars virtual cast reunion airs worldwide Friday, May 15 at 3 p.m. ET/noon p.m. PT.

