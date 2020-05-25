Publix’s Memorial Day Hours 2020: Is It Open or Closed?

Today is Memorial Day 2020, but is Publix open for the holiday during the pandemic? You may need to get some last-minute supplies at a grocery store near you or have those supplies delivered. If you’re thinking about Publix, the stores are indeed open for Memorial Day.

Publix Stores Are Open for Memorial Day from 7 AM to 9 PM, But Pharmacies Are Closed

A representative for Publix spoke with Heavy about the store’s plans for Memorial Day. They noted that all stores will be open for their regular store hours today, which are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Publix shared on Facebook that pharmacies are closed today.

The Publix representative also shared with Heavy a number of precautions that Publix stores are taking during the coronavirus pandemic. They shared:

We continue to be keenly focused on intensive, ongoing protective measures in all our stores. Those efforts are conducted with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, local and state health departments and include: A heightened ongoing disinfection program focusing on high-touch surfaces like touch pads, door and drawer handles, phones and computers. Continued cleaning and sanitization of stores. The installation of plexiglass shields at registers, customer service desks and pharmacies in all stores. In-store signage, one-way directional aisles, and public address announcements reminding customers and associates of social distancing. Visual reminders of appropriate six-foot spacing via marked lines at registers. Adjusted store hours to allow more time to conduct additional disinfection measures and restock shelves.

Publix has ended reserved shopping hours, the store noted on its website. The website notes: “We do understand some customers prefer to shop when the stores are less crowded. We encourage you to shop during the first hour of the day, when we can better accommodate that need.”

Publix also offers touch-free pay through the app, and the store welcomes most contactless cards and mobile pay apps.

One customer wrote on Facebook about the touch-free pay service: “I love the Publix app and Publix pay. It is so easy to make a shopping list that tells you where the items are located in the store… take advantage of coupons available, and it provides a touch-free way to pay for my purchases. It’s free, convenient and easy!”

Publix also offers delivery and curbside pickup powered by Instacart. Hours align with store hours, although high demand can affect availability in your region. Publix also has placed limits on certain high-demand items.

Regarding refunds, Publix’s website notes: “We’re suspending refunds on products purchased during this declared emergency and encourage customers to avoid stockpiling and to only purchase what they need. We will continue to honor our Publix Guarantee for products that do not meet our quality standards. We’re in this together, and must take into consideration the needs of all customers during this unprecedented time.”

Publix’s website also notes that they have installed plexiglass partitions at checkout areas, customer service, and pharmacies across the country.

So as you can see, Publix is open today for your shopping needs and is taking steps to keep customers and employees safe.

