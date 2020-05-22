Georgia Rapper Quavo Announces His Graduation From High School on Instagram

Quavo of the Georgia-based hip-hop trio Migos announced that he graduated high school on May 22 via Instagram, which features a smiling Quavo wearing a blue cap and gown.

Quavo had dropped out of Berkmar High School, to pursue his music career.

In the Instagram message, Quavo said that he would celebrate the occasion by dropping a new song and “Need It” appeared on Vevo soon after.

Migos – Need It (Visualizer) ft. YoungBoy Never Broke Again

Quavo Set Records When He Was A Quarterback at Berkmar

Quavo went from backup to starting quarterback for Berkmar High School’s football team, the Berkmar Patriots, according to Bleacher Report.

The Patriots didn’t win often, going just 1-9 during the 2009 season when Quavo was on the field. However, Quavo’s former coach, John Thompson, said that had little to do with Quavo, who he described as a competitor and good football player. Quavo led the county in passing yards and set game records for completions, Thompson said.

Quavo did win the homecoming game, going 19-of-25, passing for 201 yards scoring three touchdowns, according to the Gwinette Daily Post.

Thompson told Bleacher Report that he could hear Quavo singing even then. “‘Coach, I got you with the grades, but I just want to get out of here and make music'” Thompson said Quavo told him. “He was adamant: He was going to be successful in the music industry.

