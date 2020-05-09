Rebecca Musser: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

During tonight’s episode of Dateline NBC, the story of Rebecca Musser vs. Warren Jeffs, one of the FBI’s most notorious fugitives will be examined in depth.

Musser was the 19th wife of polygamist FDLS leader Rulon Jeffs and was the key state witness against cult leader Warren Jeffs during his trial.

The Dateline NBC episode features interviews with Musser, her former classmate Andrew Chatwin, private investigator Sam Brower and more. The episode is hosted by NBC correspondent Keith Morrison.

Here’s what you should know about Rebecca Musser:

1. She Was One Wife of Rulon Jeffs

As a member of the polygamous Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS), Musser grew up believing that the purpose of a woman was to get married and she was forced into marriage at 19 years old.

She was the 19th wife of 85-year-old Rulon Jeffs and underwent trauma and sexual abuse until he passed away in 2002.

“I had just resigned myself to the fact that this was my fate and just to surrender to it,” Musser told Dateline. “I remember walking and thinking ‘Just stand up and do your duty.”

After Rulon died, his son Warren told Musser that she would need to remarry, but she fled the compound before that marriage could take place.

2. Musser Escaped By Scaling a Wall

One night after Rulon died, Musser decided she had had enough and it was time to escape. According to the Daily Mail, she used the cover of darkness to hide her escape.

She scaled the wall surrounding Jeffs’ home, slipping past the armed guards stationed around and fled away, knowing that she would be brought back to the compound if she were caught while running away.

Musser arranged for her brother, who had already escaped, to pick her up and help her start a new life outside the compound.

3. She Founded ClaimRED

Musser founded Claim Red Foundation in August 2013. The organization is a nonprofit organization aiming to inspire people to claim their human rights, provide education on the mechanisms of manipulation, abuse and control.

According to the Facebook page, the organization also helps people rebuild their lives and redefine themselves after abuse and oppression.

She used the platform of the nonprofit to speak nationally on behalf of victims of human trafficking and continually advocate for the oppressed and educate communities on the plights of millions in slavery and inspire individuals to change the world.

4. Musser Wrote a Book About Her Story

Musser, along with M. Bridget Cook, wrote The Witness Wore Red: The 19th Wife Who Brought Polygamous Cult Leaders to Justice. The book released in 2013.

The book received positive reviews including one from The Today Show, and it was also featured in their “Today Books” segment as well as on NPR, Secular News Daily and Publishers Weekly.

In 2009, Muysser’s sister Elissa Wall published Stolen Innocence: My Story of Growing Up in a Polygamous Sect, Becoming a Teenage Bride, and Breaking Free of Warren Jeffs.

5. She Has Two Children

Musser now has two children, Natalia and Kyle, with a man she married after escaping the compound. The couple is now divorced, but Musser posts about her children often on Instagram.

In September 2019, she wrote a National Daughters’ Day post to Natalia, writing, “One of the greatest gifts of my life is being mom to this beautiful, courageous, loving, kind, inspiring, sassy, adventurous, determined, brilliant, fun, sparkling, ABBA-loving soul, Natalia. Every day, she amazes me. Every day, she inspires me to be better. Every day, I am endlessly grateful for her.”

She also shared a photo of herself and Kyle, writing “Every day, I’m inspired by this handsome guy. Every day, I’m grateful to be his mom. Love you, Kyle. Endlessly.”

The Rebecca Musser episode of Dateline NBC airs Friday, May 8 at 9 p.m. on NBC.

READ NEXT: Elissa Wall, Rebecca Musser’s Sister: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know