Red Nose Day 2020 Lineup of Performers & Celebrities

Red Nose Day 2020 airs on Thursday, May 21 from 8-11pm ET/PT on NBC. The television event aims to raise funds and awareness for children living in poverty, and a number of A-list celebrities are participating this year for the cause.

Read on for the celebrities and performances you should anticipate during the Red Nose Day 2020 programming.

Jack Black Hosts ‘Celebrity Escape Room’ as Part of Red Nose Day

At 8/7c, Red Nose Day 2020 kicks off with Celebrity Escape Room on NBC. The special stars Jack Black as the “Question Master,” as celebrities Ben Stiller, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, and Adam Scott attempt to figure out Black’s convoluted clues and puzzles in order to (as the title suggests) escape the room they’ve been locked in.

RedNoseDay.org explains that, during the hour-long, pre-taped special, “these comedy stars will be working together to decipher clues, solve puzzles, and brainstorm solutions to gain their freedom before time runs out – all to support Red Nose Day. Each room they complete raises more money, so we’ll be watching in anxious anticipation to see what happens.”

If you’ve ever participated in an escape room before, you know that the fate of the people participating in the room is largely determined by the omniscient question master’s willingness (or lack thereof) to help them with useful clues and hints. So, expect a hilarious hour of television, and for a great cause.

Red Nose Day 2020 Features Special Performances & Appearances From John Legend, Sam Smith, & More

The two-hour Red Nose Day Special begins at 9/8c. It is hosted by the stars of NBC’s hit drama This Is Us, Mandy Moore and Justin Hartley. Their co-stars Milo Ventimiglia and Susan Kelechi-Watson are also expected to participate, per RedNoseDay.org.

The charity event will feature a number of special performances from some of the biggest names in the music industry, including Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Gwen Stefani, OneRepublic, Ellie Goulding, Steve Martin and the Steep Canyon Rangers, Sam Smith, James Taylor, Meghan Trainor, 5 Seconds of Summer and Adrienne Warren.

In addition to music performances, there will be plenty of laughs thanks to a line-up of comedians including Jim Gaffigan, Tony Hale, Ray Romano, Lilly Singh, Ricky Gervais, and Sarah Silverman.

Some of Hollywood’s biggest stars are participating, too; expect appearances from Julia Roberts, Paul Rudd, Elizabeth Banks, Bryan Cranston, Mario Lopez, Stephen Merchant, and Noah Jupe.

This year’s Red Nose Day looks a little different than ones from past years, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Since the stay-at-home order makes gathering impossible, anticipate that the celebrities involved in this year’s festivities will be participating from the safety of their own homes, with remotely pre-recorded performances and segments.

RedNoseDay.org reminds us “The impact of the COVID-19 crisis threatens children living in poverty in an unprecedented way. Your gift to Red Nose Day supports our efforts to keep children safe, healthy, and educated in the face of the Coronavirus pandemic. If you’re interested in donating for Red Nose Day 2020, you can do so here.

