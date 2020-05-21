How to Donate to Red Nose Day 2020

On Thursday, NBC kicks off its sixth annual Red Nose Day celebration. Starting at 8 p.m. ET, the three-hour special will feature a star-studded line-up of performers and presenters that are on hand to help put an end to child poverty. The campaign is aptly titled Red Nose Day, as the fundraiser’s main goal is to help kids in need all over the world, one nose at a time.

Since Red Nose Day first kicked off in 2015, the foundation has raised $200 million for over 25 million children in America, and around the world. Hosted by Jack Black, this year’s featured guests include Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Ben Stiller, Steve Martin, Adam Scott, Mandy Moore, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Justin Hartley, and more.

Due to COVID-19, Red Nose Day will be celebrated a little differently in 2020. In order to safely comply with the CDC’s precautionary guidelines, Red Noses will not be sold at your local Walgreens stores like in years past. Instead, the foundation has teamed up with Walgreens in order to make this year’s Red Nose digital.

All money raised through Thursday’s event goes straight into the Red Nose Day Fund and issued as grants to support a range of programs that assist refugee, migrant, homeless, and street-connected children living outside of family care settings. In the United States alone, around 12 million children live in poverty, according to the Red Nose Foundation. On a global scale, there are roughly 663 million children deprived of one or more basic needs, such as food, shelter, safe drinking water, sanitation, healthcare, or education.

How To Donate & Recieve Your Digitial Red Nose



To unlock your own digital Red Nose, all you have to do is donate online. That way you can still help the children affected by poverty, kids now need help more than ever, while also staying safely in your own home.

After you donate, you’ll receive a link to unlock your digital Red Nose on your confirmation page and in your email receipt. Then have fun and show your support by sharing your Red Nose selfies with friends and family on social media.

Don’t Need a Red Nose, I Just Want To Make A 100% Tax-Deductable Donation

For those looking to make a direct, fully tax-deductible donation to the campaign through their website, click here. You can select a pre-determined amount or set your own donation Apple Pay, Amazon Pay, or a personal credit card. For those that choose to donate through Pay Pal, the online money service will add an extra 1% to your gift. If you’d like to set up a monthly donation, the website has a one-click option that can make your gift an on-going donation throughout the year.

A commonly asked question is whether or not you can choose which specific U.S. or International foundation your donations will go, and the answer to that is no. However, all of the money received is instantly distributed throughout the Red Nose Day funds, which means it will then be used across the world to help the lives of children in need.

