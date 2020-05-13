Richard Gere & Wife Alejandra Silva Have Second Baby Together

Actor Richard Gere and wife Alejandra Silva, who tied the knot in 2018, are now a family of four. The couple’s second child was born in April 2020. A spokesperson for Gere confirmed to CNN on April 24 the baby was a boy.

Gere and Silva, a Spanish publicist and activist, have kept details about the birth under wraps. They have not publicly shared the baby’s name as of this writing. Their older son, Alexander, was born in February 2019.

Gere was scheduled to appear tonight on the two-hour ABC special The Happy Days of Garry Marshall. The tribute to the iconic director and producer, who passed away in 2016, debuted at 8 p.m. It was not clear whether Gere would showcase the rest of his family during the program.

Silva Gave Birth at the Couple’s Estate In Westchester County, New York

Gere and Silva are notoriously private about their family life. Silva has never posted a photo of their older son on social media. During that pregnancy, she shared a photo depicting the Dalai Lama touching her growing belly while Gere stood by her side, but that image has since been deleted. The only picture remaining on her Instagram page related to her first pregnancy was an image from December 2018 showing off the baby bump.

The couple shared even less about the second pregnancy. A spokesperson confirmed to NBC News in November 2019 that Gere and Silva were expecting a second child. But the representative did include any details about how far along Silva was in the pregnancy, whether a due date was known at the time or whether they knew the gender.

According to Hola magazine, Silva gave birth at their home in Pound Ridge, New York, which is part of Westchester County. A spokesperson has confirmed to CNN the new baby is a boy, but the exact birthdate has not been shared. Hola reported that the couple decided to have a home birth in order to ensure “total privacy” and that the family is said to be “healthy and comfortable.”

Silva Recently Shared Wedding Photos to Instagram to Mark She & Gere’s Two-Year Wedding Anniversary

Silva’s Instagram page had been quiet since December 2019. She broke the silence with a post on May 5, but it did not include any details or updates about her infant son. Instead, the post celebrated her second wedding anniversary with Gere.

Silva shared photos from their big day and wrote a sweet tribute to her husband: “Today is the day I married the most wonderful man I have ever met, I know it sounds cliché but it’s true!! Comes from my heart, I’m so proud to be with you, to share this life with you, to be the mother of our children, to be your friend, to be your Wife!

You make me sooo happy! You are the love of my life.”

Silva referenced more than one child in her post. But if Gere’s representative had not already confirmed the recent birth of their second son, this post would not necessarily be confirmation. Both Silva and Gere had one child apiece before they got together.

Silva’s first son, Albert, was born in 2012 while she was married to businessman Govind Friedland. Gere has a 20-year-old son named Homer with ex-wife Carey Lowell. Gere and Lowell were married in 2002 and their divorce was finalized in 2016.

Gere & Silva First Met When She Was a ‘Little Girl’ & Silva Said Their Reconnection In 2014 Was Karma

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva met many years before they began dating in 2014. Silva’s father is Ignacio Silva, a former vice president of the Real Madrid Football Club. According to the Daily Mail UK, Gere borrowed a boat from Ignacio.

Silva did not explain when exactly this exchange took place. But she told the news outlet she was a “little girl” at the time.

Years later, Silva reconnected with Gere while she was working in Positano, Italy. Silva told the Daily Mail she believes a greater power was responsible for their second meeting. “Our karma brought us together as soon as we saw each other because we’ve known each other over the course of many lives – that’s how we both feel anyway.”

After quietly dating for about four years, Gere and Silva tied the knot in 2018. They had a private civil ceremony during the spring before holding a celebration with friends and family on May 5, 2018, at Gere’s Pound Ridge, new York, house. According to People, several Tibetan monks were also in attendance. Silva was 35 at the time and Gere was 68.

Silva has said she is not bothered by the age gap. She told Hola magazine in 2018, “We are 33 years apart. It had to be that way in this lifetime. He has promised me at least twenty good years! But I have to confess that he has much more energy than me, is much more active, it’s hard to keep up with him. He’s not human!”

