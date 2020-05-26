Richard Herd Dead: ‘Seinfeld’ Star & Beloved Character Actor Dies at 87

Richard Herd, famous for playing the New York Yankees executive Mr. Wilhem on Seinfeld, and starring in nearly 100 TV and film projects throughout his career, died on Tuesday, as first reported by The Hollywood Reporter. He was 87.

Patricia Crowder Herd, his wife of 40 years, confirmed the news. She said his cause of death was due to cancer-related causes. He died at their Los Angeles home on May 26, 2020.

Herd consistently worked in Hollywood for over five decades, playing a long list of memorable roles such as the Klingon L’Kor on Star Trek: The Next Generation, and Admiral Noyce in on the series SeaQuest 2032. His standout film roles include ex-CIA agent James W. McCord Jr. in All the President’s Men, General Tennyons in Sgt. Bilko, Henry Skerridge in Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, and Ramon in Get Out.

Herd Couldn’t Believe Booked the ‘Seinfeld’ Role After Telling Casting Directors That He Was a Red Sox Fan

When Herd first auditioned to play the wildly clueless Mr. Wilhem on Seinfeld, Herd remembered the process as being “easy” and “fun.”

“It was very inviting,” Herd said. “And as I left, I turned around and said, ‘Look, I have to tell you this. I hope it doesn’t make a difference, but I’m a Red Sox fan.’ And they all threw their scripts at me. The next day they said, ‘Come on out and play with us.’ ”

As for playing the New York Yankees executive, George Costanza’s boss, in 11 episodes throughout three seasons of one of the most successful TV sitcoms of all time, Herd had a blast. “[Mr. Wilhem] was always doing things that never got done and always going over to Mr. Steinbrenner and apologizing to him,” Herd told THR in 2016. “Some days, he had clear days, other days he didn’t. He was very vulnerable. He had an odd sense of humor … He was way out there on occasion. I’ve taken a few trips out there, so I know all about it.”

