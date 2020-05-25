If you watched the latest episode of Rick and Morty and were a little confused by the Euphoria pre-game joke at the beginning of the episode, read on for a quick explanation.

At the beginning of the episode, when Rick, Morty, and Beth are complaining about having to go on a Spring Break vacation with Beth and Jerry, Beth jokes about Euphoria. More specifically, she says that she’s missing Mike Triscuit’s drug party. “Look at this — he’s already watching Euphoria to pre-game,” she says.

You can watch a video below of that scene if you want to see it again.

Beth is referring to a very popular HBO series called Euphoria. The first season premiered last June and we don’t know yet when Season 2 is going to premiere.

In many ways, Euphoria has a plotline that is very similar to 13 Reasons Why (except without the tapes.) But one of the big differences is that Euphoria involves a lot of drug scenes. The main character overdoses in the beginning and much of the first season is about her trying to stay clean while other characters use a lot of drugs.

Of course, there’s a lot more to Euphoria than that, but the drug focus of the series is why Summer would joke that Mike Triscuit would pre-game the show before his drug party.

If you want just a taste of what Euphoria is about, here are some music videos from the series.

This is the first trailer for Season 1:

VideoVideo related to ‘rick and morty’: euphoria pre-game joke explained 2020-05-25T00:49:24-04:00

Here’s a promo for Episode 2 (which will only spoil you a little):

VideoVideo related to ‘rick and morty’: euphoria pre-game joke explained 2020-05-25T00:49:24-04:00

One of the more popular songs from Season 1 is called RIP, which you can hear part of in the video below.

VideoVideo related to ‘rick and morty’: euphoria pre-game joke explained 2020-05-25T00:49:24-04:00

So that’s a quick rundown of Euphoria and why it was such a funny joke if you’ve ever seen the series on HBO.

There’s Only One Episode in Season 4 Left

Sadly, there is only one episode left of Rick and Morty Season 4 after tonight. Tonight’s episode was called “Childrick of Mort.”

Next week’s episode is called “Star Mort Rickturn of the Jerri.” The description released on Twitter before the second half of the season aired reads: “Parenting is crazy broh. Stuff straight disappearing in this one.”

Here are the titles and episode descriptions for the episode that aired in the second half of Season 4B. These were originally released on Rick and Morty‘s social media accounts.

Never Ricking Morty – Episode 6

Promortyus – Get off my face broh – Episode 7

The Vat of Acid episode – The one with the acid vat, broth. – Episode 8

Childrick of Mort – Miracle of life broth. Whole family in this one broh. – Episode 9

Star Mort Rickturn of the Jerri – Parenting is crazy broth. Stuff straight disappearing in this one. – Episode 10 (finale)

After this season, we’ll likely have six more seasons of the show. Adult Swim signed a big deal for Rick and Morty. After Season 3, Adult Swim signed on for 70 more episodes of the show. That announcement was made in May 2018. Adult Swim confirmed with Heavy in a statement at the time: “Adult Swim has made a long-term overall deal with the creators that will include 70 new episodes of the critically acclaimed series…”

So even when the season ends, likely on the last day of May, we’ll still have 60 more episodes left to enjoy according to the deal Adult Swim signed for the show. The big question will be how long we’ll have to wait after the Season 4 finale before Season 5 premieres.

READ NEXT: Daily COVID-19 Updates