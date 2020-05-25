How Many Episodes of ‘Rick and Morty’ Are Left? When Is the Finale?

Tonight we get to watch Season 4 Episode 9 of Rick and Morty on Adult Swim. But after tonight, how many more episodes will viewers have to enjoy before they have to endure a long wait again for Season 5? Read on for more details about Season 4 and the upcoming schedule for the show.

Only One More Episode Will Air Before the Season Is Over

Sadly, there is only one episode left of Rick and Morty Season 4 after tonight.

After Episode 9 airs, only one more episode is airing in Season 4, which will be the finale. This gives us a total of 10 new episodes for the new season.

Yes, that means the finale is airing next Sunday, May 31, at 11:30 p.m. Eastern.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly in July, Justin Roiland said that Season 4 would be 10 episodes long. Then on November 10, he tweeted confirming that the full season was going to be 10 episodes long.

Finally. Season four premieres tonight! We have 10 episodes! First 5 start tonight! Sunday nov 10th at 11:30 PM E/P Only on Adult Swim pic.twitter.com/GjcpfHNu49 — Justin Roiland (@JustinRoiland) November 10, 2019

He wrote: “Finally. Season four premieres tonight! We have 10 episodes! First 5 start tonight! Sunday Nov 10th at 11:30 PM E/P Only on Adult Swim.”

Tonight is Episode 9, which leaves us with just one episode left.

Season 4B Schedule

Here are the titles and episode descriptions for the episode that aired in the second half of Season 4B. These were originally released on Rick and Morty‘s social media accounts.

Never Ricking Morty – Episode 6

Promortyus – Get off my face broh – Episode 7

The Vat of Acid episode – The one with the acid vat, broth. – Episode 8

Childrick of Mort – Miracle of life broth. Whole family in this one broh. – Episode 9

Star Mort Rickturn of the Jerri – Parenting is crazy broth. Stuff straight disappearing in this one. – Episode 10 (finale)

After this season, we’ll likely have six more seasons of the show. Adult Swim signed a big deal for Rick and Morty. After Season 3, Adult Swim signed on for 70 more episodes of the show. That announcement was made in May 2018. Adult Swim confirmed with Heavy in a statement at the time: “Adult Swim has made a long-term overall deal with the creators that will include 70 new episodes of the critically acclaimed series…”

So even when the season ends, likely on the last day of May, we’ll still have 60 more episodes left to enjoy according to the deal Adult Swim signed for the show. The big question will be how long we’ll have to wait after the Season 4 finale before Season 5 premieres.

There have been some rumblings that Season 5 is delayed a bit because of the pandemic. Sarah Chalke, who voices Beth, told Digital Spy that Season 5 would likely be delayed.

She said: “So, season 5, we haven’t read yet. They’re writing it already. But as it stands, we are going to most likely hold off on recording until things settle down a little bit, in terms of when… you know, maybe if there was an option that we could possibly record… you know, when we could record back at the studio.”

She said she even had to build a mini-recording studio for some pick-up recording for the back half of Season 4.

Chris Parnell, meanwhile, has said that Season 5 won’t be delayed like Season 4 because the scripts are already written and some storyboards are together, Screenrant reported. However, no voice recordings or animations have been done. He said voice recording can be done at home, and much of the animation can also be done outside of a traditional studio. So he seemed more optimistic about the whole thing.

In the meantime, take a look at the Season 4 trailer again.

How much did you see in the trailer that wasn’t in Episode 6 tonight? This can give you a clue about what to expect over the next month and which scenes might correspond with which episode titles. There are a lot of Easter eggs in the trailer too. Check out Heavy’s story that’s linked below to learn about all the Easter eggs you might have missed the first time you watched the Season 4 trailer.

