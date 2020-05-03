Is ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Episode 6 on AdultSwim.com?

As you’re getting ready to watch the latest episode of Rick and Morty after the long hiatus, you may be wondering if you can watch on AdultSwim.com. The answer is yes, but sometimes the service has errors and it will likely only be available for people with a cable login. However, the website is offering a free Rick and Morty marathon that you can watch online before the new episode airs. Here’s everything we know so far about watching Rick and Morty Season 4 Episode 6 on Adultswim.com.

The Episode Should Be Available on AdultSwim.com with a Cable Log-In

Season 4 Episode 6 of Rick and Morty should be available to watch on the AdultSwim.com site if you have a cable log-in. On rare occasions, Adult Swim may also let anyone watch live whether or not they have a cable login (which they did with Episode 1 of Season 4.) But this often isn’t advertised in advance, so you can’t depend on the episode being available for free.

For AdultSwim.com, you can stream the new episode at adultSwim.com/videos/rick-and-morty. It’s not always posted as soon as the new episode airs, but it’s usually posted online fairly quickly after.

As of the time of publication, none of the episodes from Season 4 have a key next to them noting that a cable provider login is required to watch them. So if you want to watch past episodes for free before the new one airs, you might be in luck.

If you’re using adultswim.com/streams/rick-and-morty instead, that link is currently offering a free marathon of all of Rick and Morty without needing a cable login, starting with Season 1 depending on when you visit the website.

If you’re using Adult Swim’s mobile app, the same rules apply. If you open the mobile app, the first thing you’ll be asked is if the app can connect to your cable provider. The best link for seeing the new episode on the Adult Swim mobile app can be found by going to Shows on the app’s menu and clicking on Rick and Morty. That’s where you can find the new episodes that require a cable log-in. If the show’s name doesn’t show up for you, you can always search for Rick and Morty on the app and find it that way. You’ll typically need a cable login to watch this way too, unless Adult Swim decides to be generous at the last minute tonight.

If You Get an Error Message or a Blank Screen, You Might Need to Try an Alternative Option

Sometimes AdultSwim.com viewers and app users encounter errors when they try to play Rick and Morty‘s newest episode. This happened with Episode 4, for example, and caused a lot of disappointment among fans. Viewers who tried to watch on AdultSwim.com for Episode 4 encountered an “Error Video Is Missing” screen for the newest episode. Others just saw a black screen and nothing was loading at all. Others saw a “Video Has Failed to Load” screen.

If you encounter an error or a blank screen on the website tonight, first make sure that you are at the right location. You should be at the Rick and Morty Videos page on Adult Swim, which is here. Make sure that you have logged in with your cable login’s credentials. Then make sure that you are at the “Shows” page for Rick and Morty and not the streams page. You’ll also want to make sure that you have your AdBlocker turned off, as that can sometimes cause problems.

If none of these options work and you’re still encountering issues, then you may want to either wait until tomorrow and check again, or try one of the streaming alternatives listed below.

Alternative live streams can be found at AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now). If you scroll to the end of the page, you can see details about signing up for a free trial.

FuboTV also includes Cartoon Network/AdultSwim in its main FuboTV bundle. If you go to the main Fubo TV page here, you’ll see an option for signing up for a free trial.

Cartoon Network/Adult Swim is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies. Hulu with Live TV doesn’t appear to have a free trial.

