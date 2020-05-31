‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Episode 10: Time Tonight & Videos

Season 4 Episode 10 of Rick and Morty is premiering tonight on Sunday, May 31, 2020 on Adult Swim. This is the finale for the season. Here are some videos and details about S4E10. This article will have minor spoilers in terms of trailer videos, episode descriptions, and theories about what will happen in Episode 10.

Episode Title, Time & Details

Season 4 Episode 10 of Rick and Morty will be called “Star Mort Rickturn of the Jerri.” The description released on Twitter reads: “Parenting is crazy broh. Stuff straight disappearing in this one.”

It’s airing Sunday, May 31, 2020 at 11:30 p.m. Eastern/11:30 p.m. Pacific/10:30 p.m. Central on Adult Swim.

An alternative description seen on Google reads: “An adventure with an invisibility belt, but a family that disappears together, must stay together.”

There are a lot of options for watching the new episode live. It will air live on Adult Swim on TV. If you don’t have cable, you can watch on Hulu Live, AT&T TV Now, and FuboTV. (AT&T TV Now and FuboTV even have free trials you can use if you want to test the services.) If you have a cable login, you can also watch it live on the Adult Swim app or on Adult Swim’s website here.

Episode 10 Video & Clues

Here’s the trailer for Episode 10.

Rick and Morty Season 4 Episode 10 | PromoRick and Morty Season 4 Episode 10 All credits goes to adult swim… #rickandmortyfinale #4×10 2020-05-25T04:06:28Z

It looks like Summer gets hold of Rick’s invisibility belt and Morty’s not happy about it.

Adult Swim’s official Facebook page for Rick and Morty released this clip below for Episode 10, but it’s the same clip that we saw in the promo.

Adult Swim also posted the same video. The sites usually release a new video on Saturday, the day before a new episode premieres, but this time they just released the trailer again. Hopefully they will release a new video sometime on Sunday before the episode airs.

Much of what we saw in the trailer for Season 4 ended up being in the amazing Season 4 Episode 6. In fact, it looks like most of the scenes from the Season 4 trailer have now appeared in the episodes that have already aired. Do you spot any scenes we haven’t seen yet?

Rick and Morty: The Other Five (Official Trailer) | May 3 | adult swimhttp://www.rickandmorty.com #RickAndMorty #AdultSwim SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/AdultSwimSubscribe About Adult Swim: Get your Adult Swim fix whenever and wherever you want at http://www.adultswim.com, or by downloading the Adult Swim app. Binge marathons or watch selected episodes of many of your favorite shows including Rick and Morty, Robot Chicken, Venture Bros., Aqua Teen Hunger Force and many more. And check out the Live Stream, our block of live, interactive shows every weekday: http://www.adultswim.com/streams Connect with Adult Swim Online: Download the APPS: http://www.adultswim.com/apps/ Visit Adult Swim WEBSITE: http://www.adultswim.com Like Adult Swim on FACEBOOK: http://bit.ly/ASFacebook Follow Adult Swim on TWITTER: http://bit.ly/ASTweet Follow Adult Swim on INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/adultswim 2020-04-01T04:38:57Z

Rick and Morty‘s Twitter account shared episode titles and, in some cases, synopses for the second half of the season. They include the following:

Never Ricking Morty – Episode 6

Promortyus – Get off my face broh – Episode 7

The vat of acid episode – “The one with the acid vat, broth.” – Episode 8

Childrick of Mort – “Miracle of life broth. Whole family in this one broh.” – Episode 9

Star Mort Rickturn of the Jerri – “Parenting is crazy broth. Stuff straight disappearing in this one.” – Finale

If you’re looking for ways to pass the time while you’re waiting for the finale to air, you can check out the show’s latest podcast here. The writer, director, and artists spent time answering questions from viewers about “Childrick of Mort,” along with questions about time travel and some Easter eggs in the episode that you might have missed. The description reads: “The creative team behind Childrick of Mort fields phone calls and answers your questions about spicy deleted scenes, unproduceable action sequences, and how to avoid animating pointy things.”

