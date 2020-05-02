‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Episode 6: Date, Title, Videos & Theories

Season 4 Episode 6 of Rick and Morty is premiering on Sunday, May 3, 2020 after a long hiatus where we haven’t seen a new episode since December. The first five episodes of the new season have been well worth the wait, so we’re expecting great things from Episode 6 too. Here are some videos and details about S4E6, along with what we know so far about the Season 4 schedule in general. This article will have minor spoilers in terms of trailer videos, episode descriptions, and theories about what will happen in Episode 6.

Episode Title, Date & Details

The midseason premiere, Season 4 Episode 6, will be called “Never Ricking Morty.” The description reads: “Rick and Morty encounter an animal with magic powers during one of their space adventures.” It’s airing Sunday, May 3, 2020 at 11:30 p.m. Eastern/11:30 p.m. Pacific on Adult Swim.

An alternative description seen on IMDb reads: “Rick and Morty find a magic squirrel and travel to space where they do some over the clothes stuff.”

The title appears to be a take on the movie Neverending Story, and the description for the episode also appears to hint at the same. Of course, not every episode title that we’ve seen so far this season has had much to do with the episode content itself. For example, Episode 5’s Rattlestar Ricklactica was actually more about the Terminator series than about Battlestar Galactica.

There are a lot of options for watching the new episode live. It will air live on Adult Swim on TV. If you don’t have cable, you can watch on Hulu Live, AT&T TV Now, and FuboTV. (AT&T TV Now and FuboTV even have free trials you can use if you want to test the services.) If you have a cable login, you can also watch it live on the Adult Swim app or on Adult Swim’s website here.

Episode 6 Video & Clues

Adult Swim hasn’t released an official trailer for Episode 6, but it has released a video that it claims is not a spoiler on its Rick and Morty Facebook page. Here’s the video below.

No, we haven’t seen anything related to this before. The last episode we saw of Rick and Morty was Christmas-themed, but this character never appeared in that episode. It’s not clear if this is a clip from the new episode or just a fun extra video that was shared to celebrate the show’s return. Fans say this scene is just a joke taken from Planes, Trains, and Automobiles and likely isn’t a hint at the new season. But still, you can’t help but feel bad for poor Goomby. Once Rick stopped forcing his smile, he obviously didn’t have a lot of love for the poor guy.

We also just got a new Pringles ad on the Facebook page too:

A spoiler-free review for the episode by Den of Geek simply notes that the new episode is “crazy” and especially disorienting. They note that it’s confusing, but has a good amount of the old-fashioned Rick and Morty that fans love.

The best hints are probably in the Season 4 trailer, which you can see in the next section below.

The Rest of Season 4

Rick and Morty‘s Twitter account shared episode titles and, in some cases, synopses for the second half of the season. They include the following:

Never Ricking Morty – Episode 6

Promortyus – Get off my face broh

Star Mort Rickturn of the Jerri – Parenting is crazy broth. Stuff straight disappearing in this one. (This was referred to as being Season 4 Part 2, which doesn’t make a lot of sense given the episode numbers.)

Childrick of Mort – Miracle of life broth. Whole family in this one broh.

The vat of acid episode – The one with the acid vat, broth.

Here’s the Season 4 trailer, which is full of crazy and exciting Easter eggs.

Rick and Morty: The Other Five (Official Trailer) | May 3 | adult swimhttp://www.rickandmorty.com #RickAndMorty #AdultSwim SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/AdultSwimSubscribe About Adult Swim: Get your Adult Swim fix whenever and wherever you want at http://www.adultswim.com, or by downloading the Adult Swim app. Binge marathons or watch selected episodes of many of your favorite shows including Rick and Morty, Robot Chicken, Venture Bros., Aqua Teen Hunger Force and many more. And check out the Live Stream, our block of live, interactive shows every weekday: http://www.adultswim.com/streams Connect with Adult Swim Online: Download the APPS: http://www.adultswim.com/apps/ Visit Adult Swim WEBSITE: http://www.adultswim.com Like Adult Swim on FACEBOOK: http://bit.ly/ASFacebook Follow Adult Swim on TWITTER: http://bit.ly/ASTweet Follow Adult Swim on INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/adultswim 2020-04-01T04:38:57.000Z

At this point, it’s really not clear which scenes from the trailer are going to happen in Episode 6. In the opening shot of the trailer, we see an army of Ricks, Meeseecks, and another alien (maybe male Gazorpians.) They’re preparing for a battle against the Citadel. This might hint at Evil Morty’s return. The last time we saw him, he was running the Citadel and had killed a lot of people. If so many people are attacking the Citadel, it can only be because Evil Morty is there, right?

Tammy appeared in a battle against Summer, which might hint at Birdperson’s return. And we also saw Snuffles in a battle too.

Right now, it appears that a new episode of Rick and Morty will air every Sunday at 11:30 p.m. Eastern, which means the finale will air on Sunday, May 31, 2020.

READ NEXT: New ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Trailer: Every Easter Egg & Clue You Missed