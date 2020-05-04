‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Episode 6 Voice Cast: Who Are the Special Guests?

Rick and Morty finally returned to Adult Swim with Season 4 Episode 6. Here’s a look at who the cast members were voicing characters tonight and who were listed as special guests.

Season 4 Episode 6, which aired on May 3, 2020, is called “Never Ricking Morty.” The description reads: “Rick and Morty encounter an animal with magic powers during one of their space adventures.”

Of course, there’s the regular cast we’ve come to expect for Rick and Morty episodes. These include Justin Roiland as Rick Sanchez and Morty. Chris Parnell voices Jerry. Spencer Grammer voices Summer. Sarah Chalke voices Beth.

But then there are always unexpected characters and new voice guests who appear in episodes.

Special Guests on Season 4 Episode 6

Listed as guest-starring in the credits were:

Paul Giamatti: He’s known for many roles, including Chuck Rhoades on Billions, L. Marvin Metz on Lodge 49, and numerous roles on other shows including Morgan, BoJack Horseman (TV BoJack), The Catcher Was a Spy, I Think We’re Alone Now, The Little Prince, All Is Bright, 12 Years a Slave, John Adams, 30 Rock, and much more.

Chris Meloni: He voiced Jesus in Rick and Morty‘s episode.

Meloni has many credits, including Maxxx (Don Wild), Harley Quinn (Commissioner Gordon, voice), The Handmaid’s Tale (George Winslow), Family Guy (George Townshend), Happy! (Nick Sax), American Dad!, Pose, Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later, Underground, Surviving Jack (Jack Dunlevy), True Blood (Roman Zimojic), Law & Order: SVU (Elliot Stabler), NYPD Blue, Misery Loves Company, Dinosaurs, and much more.

The credits also listed the following under “Starring”):

Clancy Brown: This wasn’t his first time on Rick and Morty. Back in 2017 he voiced Risotto Groupon.

His previous credits include Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Rahzar), Ultimate Spider-Man (Taskmaster and others), SpongeBob SquarePants (Mr. Krabs and others), Tangled: The Series (King Frederic), Emergence (Ed), Lady and the Tramp, The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants (Mr. Ree/Splotch), Billions (Waylon), Schooled (Mr. Crosby), The Goldbergs (Mr. Crosby), Avengers Assemble (Taskmaster), Dallas & Robo, Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia, Star Wars Rebels (Ryder Azadi and others), Sleepy Hollow (Sheriff Corbin), and much more.

Also listed in the credits were:

Dan Harmon

Echo Kellum – He’s previously been on numerous episodes of Rick and Morty, including portraying Triple Trunks, Brad on Ricksy Business, Jacob on Anatomy Park, and more. You might also remember him as Curtis Holt on Arrow, Tall Nathan on You’re the Worst, Hunter on Sean Saves the World, and more.

– He’s previously been on numerous episodes of Rick and Morty, including portraying Triple Trunks, Brad on Ricksy Business, Jacob on Anatomy Park, and more. You might also remember him as Curtis Holt on Arrow, Tall Nathan on You’re the Worst, Hunter on Sean Saves the World, and more. Maurice LaMarche – He’s been on Rick and Morty before, including Hephaestus (One Crew Over Crewcoo’s Morty), News Reporter (The ABC’s of Beth), Gordon Lunas (Morty’s Mind Blowers), and more. His other credits include The Rocketeer, Animaniacs, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Disenchantment (Odval and more), American Dad! (Col. Withersby and more), The Lion Guard, The Powerpuff Girls, My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic, and more.

He’s been on Rick and Morty before, including Hephaestus (One Crew Over Crewcoo’s Morty), News Reporter (The ABC’s of Beth), Gordon Lunas (Morty’s Mind Blowers), and more. His other credits include The Rocketeer, Animaniacs, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Disenchantment (Odval and more), American Dad! (Col. Withersby and more), The Lion Guard, The Powerpuff Girls, My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic, and more. Vanessa Marshall – Her previous credits include Harley Quinn, The Clone Wars, Final Space, Guardians of the Galaxy (series), Young Justice, Star Wars: Forces of Destiny, Star Wars Rebels, Regular Show, Rebels Recon, Black Panther (miniseries), and much more.

Her previous credits include Harley Quinn, The Clone Wars, Final Space, Guardians of the Galaxy (series), Young Justice, Star Wars: Forces of Destiny, Star Wars Rebels, Regular Show, Rebels Recon, Black Panther (miniseries), and much more. Nolan North – He’s previously appeared on Rick and Morty episodes including an earlier episode this season. His other credits include Lego City Adventures, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Blaze and the Monster Machines, Young Justice, Spirit Riding Free, and more.

He’s previously appeared on Rick and Morty episodes including an earlier episode this season. His other credits include Lego City Adventures, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Blaze and the Monster Machines, Young Justice, Spirit Riding Free, and more. Chris Romano

Tara Strong

Kari Wahlgren

Here are the titles and episode descriptions for the rest of the episodes that we’re expected to see in 2020. These were released on Rick and Morty‘s social media accounts. The episode descriptions don’t reveal much and they may not be listed in the order that they’re airing.

Never Ricking Morty – Episode 6

Promortyus – Get off my face broh

Star Mort Rickturn of the Jerri – Parenting is crazy broth. Stuff straight disappearing in this one. (This was referred to as being Season 4 Part 2, which doesn’t make a lot of sense given the episode numbers.)

Childrick of Mort – Miracle of life broth. Whole family in this one broh.

The vat of acid episode – The one with the acid vat, broth.

If an episode airs every Sunday night in May, then the finale will be on May 31, 2020.

