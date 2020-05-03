Can You Watch ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Episode 6 on YouTube or HBO?

Rick and Morty returns tonight with Season 4 Episode 6. But can you watch any of the new Season 4 episodes of Rick and Morty on YouTube or HBO? Read on for more details.

YouTube TV Offers New ‘Rick and Morty’ Episodes

Although you can’t watch Rick and Morty for free on YouTube, you can watch the new episode on YouTube TV, a subscription service. YouTube TV’s signup page for Rick and Morty viewing is here. The main page notes that the next episode of Rick and Morty is airing on Sunday, May 3.

The service offers live TV viewing from more than 70 networks, free unlimited DVR storage space, and up to six accounts per household included. The cost is $49.99/month and it includes new episodes of Rick and Morty. The current page says that the next episode is airing on Sunday, May 3, which is the exact date that Episode 6 of Season 4 is airing on Adult Swim. But whether or not you can watch it live varies depending on where you live.

The previous episodes for Season 4 are currently available on YouTube TV via “VOD,” which means you can watch them at any time.

Take note: Whether the episode is live, available later, or available at all typically depends on where you’re located. That’s why you might want to try YouTube TV for free before signing up, just to make sure it works for what you need, and have a backup live stream option ready just in case.

You can also buy individual episodes on YouTube. You can purchase Season 4 episodes here. They won’t be available live. They are typically posted the day after they air on Adult Swim.

‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Won’t Be on HBO Max Until More than Five Months from Now

In the United States, Rick and Morty‘s new Season 4 episodes will stream on both Hulu (owned by Disney) and HBO Max (backed by WarnerMedia.) Hulu’s deal has been extended to include the 70 new episodes and the last three seasons, and HBO Max has also signed a streaming deal.

However, Season 4 episodes won’t be available on HBO Max or regular Hulu until about five months after the season finale airs, Hollywood Reporter shared. Since the finale is airing May 31, it will be about six months until the new season is on either streaming service. However, Hulu with Live TV (a service that costs more than regular Hulu) does have the new episodes now and airs each one live as it airs on Adult Swim.

HBO Max launches on May 27. Although it’s expected to have Rick and Morty episodes when it launches, it won’t have anything from Season 4.

Additional Live Stream Options

There are other live stream options that you can try for Rick and Morty Season 4 Episode 6. You can live stream via Hulu with Live TV, for example. There’s also AT&T TV Now and FuboTV, which both come with free trials to test the services.

