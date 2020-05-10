‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Episode 7: What Time & Channel Does It Air Tonight?

Rick and Morty Season 4 is finally back and last week’s episode on Adult Swim was phenomenal. You won’t want to miss a minute of Season 4 Episode 7. When does Rick and Morty start, what channel is it on, and how can you watch it? Read on below for more details about Season 4 Episode 7.

‘Rick and Morty’ Premieres Tonight at 11:30 PM Eastern

DATE: Sunday, May 10, 2020

TV CHANNEL: Rick and Morty will air premiere tonight on Adult Swim in the U.S. To find what channel Adult Swim is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Adult Swim (the Cartoon Network) is on in your region.

EPISODE 7 AIR TIME: Episode 7 premieres at 11:30 p.m. Eastern/10:30 p.m. Central. It premieres a little later on the West Coast at 11:30 p.m. Pacific on TV. (Yes, that’s three hours after people on the East Coast get to see it.) And it premieres on TV at 12:30 a.m. Mountain time.

If you’re watching outside the U.S., the new episode isn’t premiering today in many countries. According to Radio Times, UK viewers will get to see new episodes on Channel 4 on E4 in the UK at 10 p.m. four days after the episodes air in the U.S.

According to Kotaku in Australia, Netflix Australia is going to air the new episodes a few days after they air in the U.S. So that means, if their information is correct, you’ll see Episode 7 of Season 4 on May 13.

LIVE STREAM: There are a lot of options for watching the new season live. If you don’t have cable, you can watch on Hulu Live, AT&T TV Now, and FuboTV. (AT&T TV Now and FuboTV even have free trials you can use.) You can also watch it live on the Adult Swim app or on Adult Swim’s website here if you have a cable login.

‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Episode 7 Preview

We’re going to have five new episodes airing for this second half of Season 4. Here’s a trailer for the second half of the season.

Season 4 Episode 7 of Rick and Morty will be called “Promortyus.” The description reads: “Rick and Morty find themselves in a fight against face-hugging aliens who just happen to have an M&M’s store.”

Then there’s this description, which was shared on Twitter before the second half of Season 4 launched: “Get off my face broh.” That didn’t tell us a lot.

Here’s the trailer for the episode.

Rick and Morty‘s Twitter account shared episode titles and, in some cases, synopses for the second half of the season. They include the following:

Never Ricking Morty – Episode 6

Promortyus – Get off my face broh – Episode 7

Star Mort Rickturn of the Jerri – “Parenting is crazy broth. Stuff straight disappearing in this one.” (This was referred to as being Season 4 Part 2, which doesn’t make a lot of sense given the episode numbers.)

Childrick of Mort – “Miracle of life broth. Whole family in this one broh.”

The vat of acid episode – “The one with the acid vat, broth.”

