‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Episode 7: Date, Title, Videos & Theories

Season 4 Episode 7 of Rick and Morty is premiering on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Episode 6 was amazing, so fans have high expectations for Episode 7. Here are some videos and details about S4E7, along with what we know so far about the upcoming schedule. This article will have minor spoilers in terms of trailer videos, episode descriptions, and theories about what will happen in Episode 7.

Episode Title, Date & Details

Season 4 Episode 7 of Rick and Morty will be called “Promortyus.” The description reads: “Rick and Morty find themselves in a fight against face-hugging aliens who just happen to have an M&M’s store.” It’s airing Sunday, May 10, 2020 at 11:30 p.m. Eastern/11:30 p.m. Pacific on Adult Swim.

An alternative description seen on IMDb reads: “Morty meets a new kid called Jack who’s in love with an alien called Tom. Rick tries to save him when it turns out the alien isn’t who he thinks.”

Then there’s this description, which was shared on Twitter before the second half of Season 4 launched: “Get off my face broh.” That didn’t tell us a lot.

There are a lot of options for watching the new episode live. It will air live on Adult Swim on TV. If you don’t have cable, you can watch on Hulu Live, AT&T TV Now, and FuboTV. (AT&T TV Now and FuboTV even have free trials you can use if you want to test the services.) If you have a cable login, you can also watch it live on the Adult Swim app or on Adult Swim’s website here.

Episode 7 Video & Clues

Here’s the trailer for Episode 7. It looks like they ended up on a face-hugging parasite world and now are going to have to navigate their way out of it.

Adult Swim’s official Facebook page for Rick and Morty did release this clip below for Episode 7, although it mistakenly said the episode was releasing Saturday night rather than Sunday night.

Adult Swim’s Facebook page posted the same clip and said it was airing Sunday night.

Unfortunately, much of what we saw in the trailer for Season 4 ended up being in the amazing Season 4 Episode 6. There are a few clips related to Episode 7 in there, though. Here are the parts that appear to pertain to this episode very close to the beginning of the trailer.

Also at :24, we see Morty saying “I hate all of this!” while those face aliens hit the windshield of their ship.

And these aliens from the trailer do resemble the ones earlier that are definitely in this episode, so this might be a scene from the new episode too.

The Rest of Season 4

Rick and Morty‘s Twitter account shared episode titles and, in some cases, synopses for the second half of the season. They include the following:

Never Ricking Morty – Episode 6

Promortyus – Get off my face broh – Episode 7

Star Mort Rickturn of the Jerri – “Parenting is crazy broth. Stuff straight disappearing in this one.” (This was referred to as being Season 4 Part 2, which doesn’t make a lot of sense given the episode numbers.)

Childrick of Mort – “Miracle of life broth. Whole family in this one broh.”

The vat of acid episode – “The one with the acid vat, broth.”

Here’s the Season 4 trailer, which is full of crazy and exciting Easter eggs.

Right now, it appears that a new episode of Rick and Morty will air every Sunday at 11:30 p.m. Eastern, which means the finale will air on Sunday, May 31, 2020.

