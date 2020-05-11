‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Episode 7 Voice Cast: Who Are the Special Guests?

Rick and Morty is back on Adult Swim with Season 4 Episode 7. Here’s a look at who the cast members were voicing characters tonight and who were listed as special guests.

Season 4 Episode 7, which aired on May 10, 2020, is called “Promortyus.” The description reads: “Rick and Morty find themselves in a fight against face-hugging aliens who just happen to have an M&M’s store.”

Of course, there’s the regular cast we’ve come to expect for Rick and Morty episodes. These include Justin Roiland as Rick Sanchez and Morty. Chris Parnell voices Jerry. Spencer Grammer voices Summer. Sarah Chalke voices Beth.

But then there are always unexpected characters and new voice guests who appear in episodes.

Special Guests on Season 4 Episode 7

Listed in the credits for tonight were:

Eric Bauza – His credits include Ollie & Scoops (Scoops), Unikitty!, Muppet Babies (Fozzie), DuckTales (Burger Beagle and others), Ballmastrz 9009, TOTS, Big Hero 6: The Series, The Rocketeer, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Splinter/Narrator), The Loud House, Middle School Moguls, Stars vs. The Forces of Evil, Hot Streets, The Adventure of Rocky and Bullwinkle (Premier Leader), A Fowl American, Lost in Oz, and much more.

Nolan North – He was also credited for Episode 6 of Rick and Morty. He’s previously appeared on many Rick and Morty episodes including an earlier episode this season. His other credits include Lego City Adventures, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Blaze and the Monster Machines, Young Justice, Spirit Riding Free, and more.

Cassie Steele – She voiced Tammy on Rick and Morty, and also voiced Tricia Lange. So if she sounded familiar in this episode, that’s why. Her other credits include LA Complex (Abby Vargas), Degrassi: The Next Generation (Manny Santos), and more.

Alan Tudyk – He’s well known for his role as Wash on Firefly, but he’s had a prolific career since the show ended. His many credits include Resident Alien (Harry), American Dad! (Dr. Kalgary and more), Harley Quinn (numerous voices including Clayface and Joker), Big Hero 6: The Series (Krei and more), Final Space (Todd H. Watson), The Rookie, Frozen II, Doom Patrol (Eric Morden/Mr. Nobody), Star vs. the Forces of Evil, The Tick (Dangerboat), Santa Clarita Diet (Gary), Arrested Development (Pastor Veal), Young Justice (Oliver Queen/Green Arrow/and more), Dirk Gently’s (Mr. Priest), Ralph Breaks the Internet, The Adventures of Puss in Boots, Powerless (Van Wayne), Con Man, Zootopia, Oddball, Rick and Morty, Newsreaders, Suburgatory, Chozen, Wreck-It Ralph, Good Vibes, Dollhouse (Alpha), Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (K-2SO), and more. Tudyk was also in Episode 2 of Solar Opposites, which just released on Hulu.

Dan Harmon – As one of the creators of the series, he’s a highlight of the episode, of course!

Here are the titles and episode descriptions for the rest of the episodes that we’re expected to see in 2020. These were released on Rick and Morty‘s social media accounts. The episode descriptions don’t reveal much and they may not be listed in the order that they’re airing.

Never Ricking Morty – Episode 6

Promortyus – Get off my face broh – Episode 7

Star Mort Rickturn of the Jerri – Parenting is crazy broth. Stuff straight disappearing in this one. (This was referred to as being Season 4 Part 2, which doesn’t make a lot of sense given the episode numbers.)

Childrick of Mort – Miracle of life broth. Whole family in this one broh.

The vat of acid episode – The one with the acid vat, broth.

If an episode airs every Sunday night in May, then the finale will be on May 31, 2020.

