‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Episode 8: Time, Title, Videos & Theories

Season 4 Episode 8 of Rick and Morty is premiering tonight on Sunday, May 17, 2020. Episode 6 and Episode 7 were so much fun, fans can’t wait to see what’s next. Here are some videos and details about S4E8, along with what we know so far about the upcoming schedule. This article will have minor spoilers in terms of trailer videos, episode descriptions, and theories about what will happen in Episode 8.

Episode Title, Time & Details

Season 4 Episode 8 of Rick and Morty will be called “The Vat of Acid Episode,” according to the title and details released so far. The description reads: “The vat of acid episode. This one with the acid, broh.” It’s airing Sunday, May 17, 2020 at 11:30 p.m. Eastern/11:30 p.m. Pacific/10:30 p.m. Central on Adult Swim.

An alternative description seen on Google reads: “It’s a Rick, Morty and a vat of acid kind of adventure. But will it be worth Morty missing his English class for?”

The IMDb description reads: “Rick & Morty go on a simple exchange as Rick tells Morty if something goes wrong jump into the same vat of acid as he does.”

There are a lot of options for watching the new episode live. It will air live on Adult Swim on TV. If you don’t have cable, you can watch on Hulu Live, AT&T TV Now, and FuboTV. (AT&T TV Now and FuboTV even have free trials you can use if you want to test the services.) If you have a cable login, you can also watch it live on the Adult Swim app or on Adult Swim’s website here.

Episode 8 Video & Clues

Here’s the trailer for Episode 8.

In the Episode 8 trailer, we got to see Rick self-park his ship. This is where they’re visiting next week:

Adult Swim’s official Facebook page for Rick and Morty released this new clip below for Episode 8.

Here’s another photo from the new episode:

Much of what we saw in the trailer for Season 4 ended up being in the amazing Season 4 Episode 6. There are a few clips related to Episode 8 in there, though. Here are the parts from the Season 4 trailer that we haven’t seen yet.

The following photos are screenshots from the trailer that appear to also be from the upcoming episode airing next week.

We also have this scene with Jerry in the trailer that we haven’t seen yet.

And then there’s this scene with Morty, but I’m going to guess this isn’t going to happen in Episode 8.

The Rest of Season 4

Rick and Morty‘s Twitter account shared episode titles and, in some cases, synopses for the second half of the season. They include the following:

Never Ricking Morty – Episode 6

Promortyus – Get off my face broh – Episode 7

The vat of acid episode – “The one with the acid vat, broth.” – Episode 8

Star Mort Rickturn of the Jerri – “Parenting is crazy broth. Stuff straight disappearing in this one.” (This was referred to as being Season 4 Part 2, which doesn’t make a lot of sense given the episode numbers.)

Childrick of Mort – “Miracle of life broth. Whole family in this one broh.”

Here’s the Season 4 trailer, which is full of crazy and exciting Easter eggs.

Right now, it appears that a new episode of Rick and Morty will air every Sunday at 11:30 p.m. Eastern, which means the finale will air on Sunday, May 31, 2020.

