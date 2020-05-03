Can You Watch ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Episode 6 on Hulu or Netflix?

It’s almost time for Season 4 Episode 6 of Rick and Morty to premiere. After a long hiatus, the show is finally back. It airs on Adult Swim tonight (Sunday, May 3) at 11:30 p.m. Eastern (10:30 p.m. Central/11:30 p.m. Pacific.) But if you don’t have cable, can you legally watch it on one of your favorite streaming services, Netflix or Hulu? The answer is a bit complicated.

You Can Only Watch ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Episode 6 Live on Hulu if You Have Hulu with Live TV

If you have Hulu, you can live stream new Rick and Morty Season 4 episodes as they air or watch them later. But you can only do this if you have Hulu with Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels, including Cartoon Network/Adult Swim. Regular Hulu does not have the newest episodes.

Hulu Support answered this question about Season 4 on Hulu in the tweet below. It explained that Season 4 will be added to regular Hulu “sometime after the full season finishes airing in its entirety.” That’s because they have the rights to stream past seasons of Rick and Morty in their regular streaming library, but not until the seasons are over.

On April 29, Hulu Support confirmed that everything was still the same for the second half of Season 4. It’ll be on Hulu Live but not the regular Hulu service.

Hi, Toni! Season 4 of Rick and Morty is currently available with the Live TV plan (https://t.co/Yov2es6Pll). We'll be sure to let our content team know you'd like to see it added to our Hulu streaming library. 👍 — Hulu Support (@hulu_support) April 29, 2020

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Rick and Morty episodes on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

If you don’t want to watch via Hulu with Live TV, the season will eventually come to regular Hulu too, but it’s not there yet.

The new season will eventually stream on both regular Hulu (owned by Disney) and HBO Max (backed by WarnerMedia.) Hulu’s deal has been extended to cover the 70 new episodes and the last three seasons, and HBO Max has just signed a new streaming deal, The Hollywood Reporter shared. But the earliest regular Hulu and HBO Max will see the new season is later this month, when HBO Max launches. It’s not clear if, at that time, Season 4 will be available or if we’ll just start out with Seasons 1-3 and Season 4 will be added to HBO Max (and regular Hulu) on a later date.

Season 4 Episode 6 of ‘Rick and Morty’ Isn’t on Netflix in the US or the UK

Tonight’s episode of Rick and Morty won’t be available on Netflix in the United States or in the U.K., unfortunately.

In the U.S., Rick and Morty has never been available on Netflix because Hulu has always had the streaming rights.

Wait so they released rick and morty on Netflix everywhere except the US and Canada? The fuck did we do? lmao. WE LOVE THIS SHOW. pic.twitter.com/bUgEC8fcnO — Devil Artemis Animation 🇩🇴 🐝 (@DevilArtemisX) December 22, 2019

In the UK, Netflix UK has the old seasons of Rick and Morty, but not Season 4. Channel 4 has the streaming rights for the new season over there. Channel 4 aired Season 4 Episode 1 on November 20 on E4, so the episodes are streaming there a little later than they are premiering in the U.S. According to Radio Times, UK viewers will get to see Never Ricking Morty (Episode 6) on Channel 4 on E4 in the UK on May 7 at 10 p.m., four days after it airs in the U.S.

Channel4.com has a “Watch Live” feature for E4 UK viewers and the link is here. This requires Adobe Flash Player and a TV license to stream or watch live. According to Mirror, you won’t need the TV license to watch the new episodes on Catch Up on All 4 later.

In Australia, Episodes 1-5 of Season 4 all premiered on Netflix there on December 22, 2019. According to Kotaku in Australia, Netflix there is going to air the new episodes a few days after they air in the U.S. So that means, if their information is correct, you’ll see Episode 6 of Season 4 on May 6.

Additional Live Stream Options with Free Trials

There are a lot of options for watching the new season live. If you have cable, you can watch on Adult Swim’s TV channel. There’s also AT&T TV Now and FuboTV, which both come with free trials to test the services.

You can also watch the sixth episode of Season 4 on the Adult Swim app or on Adult Swim’s website here, but you’ll need a cable login to access those.

There are five episodes in the second half of Season 4.

