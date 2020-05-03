‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Episode 6: Live Countdown to the Show’s Return

The second half of Rick and Morty Season 4 is finally about to premiere after a long hiatus. We haven’t had a new episode since December. Rick and Morty Season 4 Episode 6 will return to Adult Swim at 11:30 p.m. Eastern (10:30 p.m. Central and 11:30 p.m. Pacific) on Sunday, May 3. But if you’re counting down every second until it airs, we have several options for live countdowns for you.

Live Countdowns for ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Episode 6 in Eastern & Central Time Zones

The first live countdown is below. It’s counting down to 11:30 p.m. Eastern on Sunday, May 3. This countdown also works for people who are watching in the Central time zone. The live countdown below is for everyone (except West Coast viewers watching on TV.) It’s counting down to the premiere at 11:30 p.m. Eastern/10:30 p.m. Central. If you’re watching on a mobile browser, it works best if you watch in portrait mode (holding your phone horizontally) rather than vertically. Although the countdown has been tested on most browsers, if it doesn’t work right on yours, you can go directly to the countdown here.

There’s another countdown below on YouTube.

Here’s another countdown below that works on some browsers, but not all.

Another countdown is here.

Live Countdowns for West Coast Viewers

If you’re watching on TV in the West Coast (Pacific time zone) then you won’t be able to watch the new episode at the same time as your Eastern and Central time zone counterparts. On the West Coast, Rick and Morty will premiere on TV at 11:30 p.m. Pacific. (If you’re in the Mountain time zone, that’s 12:30 a.m. Mountain.) This is three hours after it premieres for Eastern time zone viewers. In your case, the countdown above will not work for you.

The countdown below is only for Pacific/West Coast viewers who are watching on TV at 11:30 p.m. Pacific. (Although the countdown has been tested on most browsers, if it doesn’t work right on yours, you can go directly to the countdown here.)

Another countdown for the Pacific coast is here.

Outside of the U.S.

If you’re in the UK, according to Radio Times, UK viewers will get to see Never Ricking Morty (Episode 6) on Channel 4 on E4 in the UK on May 7 at 10 p.m., four days after it airs in the U.S.

According to Kotaku in Australia, Netflix Australia is going to air the new episodes a few days after they air in the U.S. So that means, if their information is correct, you’ll see Episode 6 of Season 4 on May 6.

Here’s a trailer for Season 4.

Rick and Morty: The Other Five (Official Trailer) | May 3 | adult swimhttp://www.rickandmorty.com #RickAndMorty #AdultSwim SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/AdultSwimSubscribe About Adult Swim: Get your Adult Swim fix whenever and wherever you want at http://www.adultswim.com, or by downloading the Adult Swim app. Binge marathons or watch selected episodes of many of your favorite shows including Rick and Morty, Robot Chicken, Venture Bros., Aqua Teen Hunger Force and many more. And check out the Live Stream, our block of live, interactive shows every weekday: http://www.adultswim.com/streams Connect with Adult Swim Online: Download the APPS: http://www.adultswim.com/apps/ Visit Adult Swim WEBSITE: http://www.adultswim.com Like Adult Swim on FACEBOOK: http://bit.ly/ASFacebook Follow Adult Swim on TWITTER: http://bit.ly/ASTweet Follow Adult Swim on INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/adultswim 2020-04-01T04:38:57.000Z

There are a lot of options for watching the new season live. If you have cable, you can watch on Adult Swim’s TV channel. There’s also Hulu Live, AT&T TV Now, and FuboTV. You can also watch it live on the Adult Swim app or on Adult Swim’s website here if you have a cable login.

There will be five episodes in the second half of this season.

